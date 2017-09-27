Taylor Swift Graciously Takes The L And Sends Flowers To Queen Cardi B

We all know losing isn’t in Taylor Swift’s vocabulary, because when things haven’t gone her way, she’s shown herself to be the type for revenge, instead of graciously taking the L.

Considering her new persona is essentially Emily Thorne with a red sharpie, we’d fully expect the pop star to stew in her feelings after Cardi B dethroned her single “Look What You Made Me Do” from the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.

But apparently even Swift isn’t immune to the charms of the Bronx native or her summer smash “Bodak Yellow,” because the “Reputation” singer sent the rapper a serious bouquet of flowers.

“Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️ ... and I freaking love your music 🎶,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram caption, admiring the gesture.

Cardi B is the first solo female rapper to reach the top spot on the charts in almost 20 years, since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” She’s also the fifth female rapper ever to have a song top the Hot 100.

Despite being neck-in-neck on the charts for weeks, Cardi B and Swift have managed to keep things civil by expressing a mutual admiration for each other’s music.

When the former “Love & Hip-Hop” star officially unseated Swift on Monday, she made sure to give her a shoutout, while also singing the chorus from “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“The thing is, I used to be mad, like, ‘Damn, why’d I have to beat Taylor Swift?’ she told Billboard. “I like her, I like that damn song.”

Others, however, haven’t been as gracious about the new queen in town. Almost like clockwork, rapper Azealia Banks chimed in, calling Cardi B a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj” in a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday.

But Cardi got the the last laugh, sharing a video of Banks turning up to “Bodak Yellow” on social media.

“One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1 cuz even the HATERS LOVE IT !!” she captioned the clip.

