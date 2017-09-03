Taylor Swift Just Dropped Another Song, Proving That She's Very Much Alive

We weren’t ready for the teaser, so soon after the release of her first single “Look At What You Made Me Do.” But the Swift-pocalypse is coming and there’s no escaping.

Continuing the tradition of Sunday being the week’s holy day, Taylor Swift released the next full song for her new album “reputation.”

″...Ready For It?” starts like a movie trailer soundtrack, pounding with fuzzy, speaker-shaking booms. And almost immediately, we’re treated with what Taylor does best: cuttin’ bros.

“Knew he was a killer, first time that I saw him,” the song starts. “And wondering how many girls he had loved and left haunted. But if he’s a ghost then, I can be a phantom, holding him for ransom.”

Oh goodness. That’s just the first thirty seconds.