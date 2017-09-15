Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video is so amazing and so out there, it just had to be a mom parody. Kids are CONSTANTLY making us do things we don’t want to do. Like endless laundry. And wiping poopy butts. I got about 5,000 requests to parody Look What You Made Me Do. The minute it came out, I (and apparently everyone else) knew a mom parody had to happen. So voila! Enjoy my Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do – Mom Parody! And please SHARE with all your mom friends! xo, Deva