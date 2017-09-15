Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video is so amazing and so out there, it just had to be a mom parody. Kids are CONSTANTLY making us do things we don’t want to do. Like endless laundry. And wiping poopy butts. I got about 5,000 requests to parody Look What You Made Me Do. The minute it came out, I (and apparently everyone else) knew a mom parody had to happen. So voila! Enjoy my Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do – Mom Parody! And please SHARE with all your mom friends! xo, Deva
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS