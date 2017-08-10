Taylor Swift provided details in court in Denver, Colorado, Thursday about a 2013 incident in which former DJ David Mueller allegedly “grabbed [her] ass” while posing for a photo during a meet and greet session.

The “Style” singer was unwavering in her testimony, appearing calm as she was questioned by Mueller’s lawyer, Gabriel McFarland.

At one point, when McFarland questioned why, in the photo of his client with Swift, her skirt didn’t appear disturbed, Swift shot back, “Because my ass is located in the back of my body.”

As tweets and reports from the trial began appearing online, Swifties were quick to take note of the singer’s apparent strength and confidence while being questioned.

Twitter users started to share messages about how proud they were of Swift for standing up for herself, with one calling her “fierce” and another praising the “Wildest Dreams” singer for setting a positive example for others who may have experienced a similar situation.

I thought taylor would be upset & nervous on the stand but the fact she's being so strong and standing up for herself MAKES ME SO PROUD — Kristin (@InnocentSwiftie) August 10, 2017

Y'all i love taylor savage swift 😂👏 shes so fierce in the stand OMG — dianne (@dianhdp) August 10, 2017

@taylorswift13 thanks for standing up for women ♥️ ilysm — Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) August 9, 2017

It is SO important for sexual assault victims to be confident & stand up for what they KNOW happened & Taylor is out there setting that ex. — maia 🌟 (@inasimpleway) August 10, 2017

SHOCK & REVULSION AS THE LAWYER'S ARMS ARE PULLED VIOLENTLY OUT OF THEIR SOCKETS AS TAYLOR SWIFT DRAGS HIM THRU THE COURT BUT WHAT CAN U DO https://t.co/niYGejp3bd — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) August 10, 2017

ok i cannot sleep reading all of these trial tweets taylor is going off i'm so proud — hustle rose (@butttercup) August 10, 2017

nothing but love and support for this strong woman @taylorswift13 ♥ pic.twitter.com/gVgxbycwpv — v (@comicsswift) August 10, 2017

I'm not trying to trivialize Taylor's trial in any matter, but she truly ended Mueller and his team. — denise (@hardcandysdrip) August 10, 2017

I wouldn't be able stop laughing my ass off from Taylor's savage firing towards mueller if I was at this trial oh mylorde — Meredith (@lifeofswiftie89) August 10, 2017

Like taylor is hitting them in real time with the comebacks I would have thought of after the trial in the shower or in my bed and IM LIVING — Nessa (@JustTheBananas) August 10, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS A STRONG INDEPENDENT WOMAN. AN INTELLECTUAL. A LEGEND. SHE IS THAT BITCH — eya (@rockbottomswift) August 10, 2017