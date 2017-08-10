Taylor Swift provided details in court in Denver, Colorado, Thursday about a 2013 incident in which former DJ David Mueller allegedly “grabbed [her] ass” while posing for a photo during a meet and greet session.
The “Style” singer was unwavering in her testimony, appearing calm as she was questioned by Mueller’s lawyer, Gabriel McFarland.
At one point, when McFarland questioned why, in the photo of his client with Swift, her skirt didn’t appear disturbed, Swift shot back, “Because my ass is located in the back of my body.”
As tweets and reports from the trial began appearing online, Swifties were quick to take note of the singer’s apparent strength and confidence while being questioned.
Twitter users started to share messages about how proud they were of Swift for standing up for herself, with one calling her “fierce” and another praising the “Wildest Dreams” singer for setting a positive example for others who may have experienced a similar situation.
