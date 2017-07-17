Calm Down, Taylor Swift Didn't Actually Leave Her Apartment In A Suitcase

Seriously guys?

A caption from a photo service called Splash News had a lot of people under the impression that superstar Taylor Swift was carried out of her home in a massive suitcase.

On Monday, a screenshot of the captioned photo made the rounds, leading some fans to believe that Swift might have been “transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribecca apartment.” Splash News has since retracted the caption, because, well, this is one of the internet’s most obviously ridiculous ideas.

“I literally just put the phone down from someone on Taylor’s camp,” a Splash representative told SPIN on Monday. “We’re having to actually retract that.”

This is what happens when you abandon your followers for months, Taylor. Their imaginations begin to run wild!

Swift has been absent from social media for most of 2017 ― the 27-year-old’s Instagram has been pretty barren since early February, save for a few posts supporting her album-releasing pals Lorde, Selena Gomez and HAIM, and her Twitter account has been quiet since January, except for a short statement after the Manchester attacks in May.

Even though this suitcase story was clearly unbelievable from the start, people had a great time with it:

Cute pic of Tom Hiddleston adn Taylor Swift when they were together pic.twitter.com/xtrpQkJGO9 — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) July 17, 2017

"I'm just so grateful to be in this suitcase. I love this suitcase so much! Oh my God. I'm so lucky to be in this suitcase!" - Taylor Swift — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 17, 2017

or someone put a curse on taylor swift turning her into a suitcase.. more likely if u ask me — shannon (@coffeys) July 17, 2017

So, Taylor Swift in a suitcase... pic.twitter.com/kmvopDVnKI — Jess (@jesskarintrout) July 17, 2017

Would explain why she has some baggage — Nelson Takes (@TwoMorningPoops) July 17, 2017

seriously, did we not deal with this story months ago??

taylor. is. too. damn. tall. to. fit. in. that. suitcase. — 26! | mercedes (@BlackSwiftie13) July 17, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: New picture of Taylor Swift going through the airport security pic.twitter.com/Zu2SLYU7KY — afra. (@iknowpIxces) July 17, 2017

Do they come with built-in oxygen tanks???? 😂😂😂👏👏👏 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 17, 2017

"hey guys are we there yet lol"

"taylor pls" pic.twitter.com/DgDyGjHftS — darth:™ (@darth) July 17, 2017

Me: I'm so over celebrity gossip



Twitter: Taylor Swift was spotted being carried out of her house in a suitcase



Me: pic.twitter.com/falvVZBThT — Cᴏɴᴏʀ Aʀᴘᴡᴇʟ🌹 (@Arpwel) July 17, 2017

Probably the best- what's in the box? ever. — AP Penelope ❤️ (@BFandAP) July 17, 2017

A picture of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/iRd5LXuMtS — ryelee 💋 (@wonxerlandswift) July 17, 2017