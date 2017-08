It’s already developing a reputation of its own.

Taylor Swift unveiled the cover of her upcoming album, “Reputation,” Wednesday, and it wasn’t long before it was given a Photoshop makeover.

Here are some of the best results:

taylor swift's new album cover but with michael cera pic.twitter.com/pLlBE6jQ8b — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) August 23, 2017

The alternative album cover for Taylor Swift's new album is amazing pic.twitter.com/nHTFtAI0k6 — Evan The Icon 🗿 (@evansacksner) August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift isn't the only one with a famous #Repuation... pic.twitter.com/zJJA7fJeSE — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 24, 2017

when u spent the marketing budget on snakes @fiverr pic.twitter.com/10HkP28aFr — Adam J. Kurtz (@adamjk) August 23, 2017

what if gerge was taylor swift pic.twitter.com/uOLe0qZcWm — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 23, 2017

everyone please ignore the leaked cover because you just KNOW this is the final version pic.twitter.com/252qAWURyM — Adam J. Kurtz (@adamjk) August 23, 2017