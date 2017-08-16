Taylor Swift sent a little love right back to the Denver, Colorado, company that supported her with some clever window art while she was in trial.

On Tuesday evening, Craftsy, a crafting website, posted a tweet thanking Swift for brightening their days with a bunch of flower arrangements. The tweet was accompanied with a photo of staff members standing behind the beautiful blooms.

Thank you @taylorswift13! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Yd0QvdBXQh — Craftsy (@beCraftsy) August 15, 2017

Swift reportedly sent a note along with the flowers, thanking Craftsy for “brightening my day for every day I was in Denver,” according to The Associated Press. A spokesperson for the company told the AP they were “absolutely thrilled” to receive the gift.

The folks at Craftsy caught media attention throughout Swift’s trial thanks to the colorful Post-It note messages they wrote in the window of their building, which just so happens to be across the street from the courthouse where the trial took place.

“Taylor is a creative and inspiring woman,” Chelsea Nickerson, community associate at Craftsy told HuffPost last week. “She’s been such a positive influence in so many people’s lives, we just wanted to send some of that positivity back to her.”

RJ Sangosti via Getty Images One of the window messages Craftsy posted for Swift.

RJ Sangosti via Getty Images The company appropriately used her Album "Fearless" as reference.

On Monday, after hours of deliberations, the jury serving the court for Swift’s suit against former radio DJ David Mueller, whom she says groped her during a 2013 meet-and-greet, ruled in her favor.

The jury awarded Swift the symbolic $1 she sought, which her lawyer Douglas Baldridge said was “of immeasurable value.”

“It means no means no,” Baldridge said. “And it tells every woman that they will determine what is tolerated with their body.”