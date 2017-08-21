Taylor Swift Slithers Back To Social Media With Cryptic Post

Never one to be overshadowed by the single greatest natural wonder in decades, Taylor Swift returned to social media Monday by apparently reclaiming the symbol that appears whenever she takes an online test to determine which emoji she is: a snake.

The “Shake It Off” singer went dark on social media last week, deleting all posts from her Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as removing all content from her official website.

On Monday morning, Swift shared a short video of what looks like the slithering tail of a snake. And that was all.

Joseph Kahn, who directed the bulk of the music videos for Swift’s “1989” era, fueled speculation that something was coming, retweeting the post with a smiley face caption.

But what does it MEAN?

Swift’s mentions were flooded with snake emojis after a series of scandals painted her in a not-so-flattering light. It all started when ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris dragged her all the way across the internet for “trying to tear him down” after the singer revealed she wrote parts of his hit “This Is What You Came For.”

The hissing only grew louder when Kim Kardashian brought out the receipts for Swift’s conversation with Kanye West, which she previously denied, approving certain lyrics from his controversial song “Famous.”

Remember? The one where he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.”

Here’s hoping she leans all the way in and the new song/video/performance/whatever is sung completely in Parseltongue and pays homage to Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 VMAs performance.