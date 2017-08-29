Taylor Swift’s Tumblr is a primary destination for loyal Swifties, so it’s natural for them to pay extra attention to what the pop star chooses to share and do on that platform. Especially this week.

Swift’s fans went wild over the record-breaking release of the first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” off her upcoming album, “Reputation.” But they went even wilder over the release of the accompanying music video, rife with allusions to her public feuds with everyone from Katy Perry and Kanye West to the music streaming business.

Since the full video’s release on Sunday at the MTV VMAs, fans have been busy speculating on every possible allusion. Meanwhile, Swift has been pretty generous with her Tumblr likes, potentially shedding some light on the theories floating around.

Here are just a few of the posts Swift’s official account has liked since her video’s release:

Yes, she came for Kimye.

The cats mean something.

There was a single dollar in the tub.

She knows who her real friends are.

LWYMMD is for the fans and the haters.

Did you miss that Stream Co. ticker?

The media should take note, too.

She herself is the 13th snake.

She’s tends to her grudges like little pets.