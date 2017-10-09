This is how it goes. Taylor Swift drops a single months before releasing an album and then goes into hiding until we’re ready to stan for it.
The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer came out of her self-imposed seclusion (on social media, anyway) this weekend and spent some time trying to get her fans’ attention. She commented on several fans’ Instagram stories and livestreams, complimenting their outfits, choreography and, in true Swift fashion, their cats.
Maybe she’s getting stir-crazy. Maybe she got super bored during a screening of boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s movie “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” Whatever the case is, Swift was craving some good, old-fashioned attention when she tried to get fans to notice her.
“You look beautiful babe, I miss you,” Swift wrote in the comments of one fan’s Instagram live video.
“Just trying to get noticed over here,” the singer added in another.
At first, many of the chosen few didn’t believe it was actually Swift behind the comments. Once they realized that their idol was the one spreading the love on social media, however, absolutely nobody was ready for it.
Remember, next time you go live on Instagram, Swift could be lurking ...
H/T Elle
