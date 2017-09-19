TBT: Smith Street Names A New Soup King

This month, wandering soup goers were treated to a wide variety of food during Smith Street’s annual Soup Festival.

The event, organized by the South Brooklyn Local Development Corporation, featured over twenty of the restaurant row’s best eateries.

Avlee Greek Kitchen, the reigning “Best Soup” titleholder, prepared two separate soups, but failed to impress judges this year.

French bistro Provence en Boite, New England-styled Kittery Brooklyn, and newcomer Cubana Cafe, earned top marks from guest judges Tricia Williams, Executive Chef and Founder of Food Matters NYC, and Eric See, Executive Chef at The Awkward Scone.

“It was neck and neck between Cubana Cafe and Provence en Boite for me. The fresh vegetables, delicious broth, and chicken, at Cubana Cafe were so delicious. Definitely a soup I could eat every day in cold weather,” said Williams. “However, chef Jean-Jaques Bernat’s fish soup, with its rich lobster flavor won me over.”

Provence en Boite, the 2016 “Best Soup” winner, won the title in 2014 with a similar fish stew.

“I'm so proud of these chefs and business owners for donating their soup and their time to support their local high school,” said Erica Stoltz, Executive Director of the South Brooklyn Local Development Corporation. “With exploding real estate prices in the neighborhood and to spite economic uncertainty, the show of love for community was beautiful."