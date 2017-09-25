Teach Your Children to Respect Themselves and Others by Having Good Manners

Have you ever met a family with children who are super polite and well behaved whenever they come to your home? If so, you may have wondered how their parents managed to teach them to respect themselves and others through establishing good manners.

In most cases, establishing good manners is a result of consistency and expectation. By communicating what you expect from your children, starting early (most experts recommend starting to teach manners between 2 and 4 years of age), and modeling good manners yourself, you can enjoy the benefits of having a family that shows respect and courtesy amongst themselves and with strangers.

Here are some of the reasons that you should teach your children good manners and respect:

Self-Confidence

One of the key benefits of establishing manners within your family is that it can actually begin to raise the level of self-esteem of each of the family members. Showing respect and having others show respect to you can make you more confident in yourself, making you feel better and giving you the drive to treat others well in return.

Learning to Reciprocate

As children learn how the world works, a key concept is the idea of reciprocity. The best way to communicate this to young children is to teach them. This is rooted in very real psychology—people tend to treat others better when they themselves are shown respect, empathy, and love.

Making Friends More Easily

Another basic benefit of showing manners and respect to others is that it becomes easier for children to make more friends. Learning the give and take that comes with manners helps children to empathize, recognize verbal, physical, and emotional cues from others, and to be perceived well by others. Coupled with the self-confidence talked about above, these things can attract friendships and make it easier to establish deeper friendships with other children.

Increased Opportunities

Research has shown that people who demonstrate good manners are more likely to be able to experience opportunities that might not be available to just everyone. Because good manners and respect establish a positive first impression, you may find that doors are opened for your children when you teach them how to be courteous, polite, and kind to everyone that they meet.

Better Health

Because good manners can improve on our social relationships, which can then lead to increased levels of serotonin in the body, we can actually enjoy a better state of health when we show respect to everyone around us.

In addition, children who have good manners tend to be able to adapt to the pressures of stress more easily, allowing them to deal with greater levels of stress and to minimize the negative impact of stress than their peers.

So How Can You Teach Your Children to Respect Others?

Teaching your children to have respect and good manners doesn’t have to be difficult. There are a few core things that you can do to begin to establish patterns of courtesy within your family, which include:

· Setting limits and boundaries: Clearly communicate the kinds of things that you want to see from your children. Keep up these boundaries, although you can give reminders of what is needed in any given circumstance. For example, you may use common phrases like “What’s the magic word?” when your child asks for something as a simple reminder that you want to hear the word “please”.

· Focus on particular courtesies at different ages: Sometimes, you may want to teach particular phrases or expectations at a given age, when kids are more likely to struggle with particular issues. Sharing is a courtesy that can be taught in the toddler stages, when kids can understand simple commands. In a stage where children may be grabbing toys, the concept of sharing is an important one. Holding open doors for others can be established when a child is older and can physically handle the task. Having good phone etiquette may take place when the child is old enough to answer your phone. By establishing expectations that are developmentally appropriate, you make it more likely that you’ll see results from your courtesy training.

· Use play to encourage application: Does your child love to play kitchen, pretending to serve you play food? Incorporate your manners into your play, using the right words and modeling good behavior, even when you’re just using toys. Because kids are apt to repeat the same kinds of play over and over again, by establishing polite routines in play, you’ll usually see them begin to practice these disciplines all on their own.

· Practice what you preach: If you expect your children to apply certain behaviors like knocking on the door before they enter a room, give them the same courtesy. You may need to communicate that adults are always allowed to enter the room, but by knocking on the door to communicate your presence, you can show your child that you respect their time and attention, as well.

· Teach one thing at a time: No child will develop perfect manners overnight. Some may take to particular lessons easily, while others may need little reminders to pick up on certain behaviors. When your child does something well, complement them on it. Spend more time focusing on the times they get it right than on the times they get it wrong and you will often see better results from your children.

· Don’t forget to teach how to apologize: One of the manners that is often missed in families is the art of apologizing. Apologies are a great time to talk about the respect communicated by eye contact and what kinds of things are communicated through body language.