Teacher Reads Children's Book Aloud And Realizes It's Her Own Love Story

You could say preschool teacher Melanie Goldsmith’s marriage proposal was a real page-turner.

In November, Goldsmith was reading a book aloud as part of an exercise at a teachers’ meeting at CSUN Lab School in Northridge, California where she works. She quickly realized it wasn’t just any old story but rather a retelling of her love story with her boyfriend of five years Eric Hernandez, who had spent months writing, illustrating and formatting the story of their relationship into a children’s book.

Courtesy of the couple The couple was all smiles after the proposal.

Almost instantly, Goldsmith realized what was happening and began to get choked up. So she passed the book off to one of her coworkers to continue reading.

“She did catch on a little earlier than expected,” Hernandez told Inside Edition. “As soon as she saw the first page, she started putting together what was going on.”

After her colleague read the sentence, “She was so surprised to learn the book was all about them, but she was even more surprised when she saw Chris walk in,” Hernandez entered the room right on cue.

“Without her knowing, I was in the other room waiting for the right moment of the story to enter and take over reading the story,“ Hernandez explained on their wedding website. “Of course the story ultimately ended with me asking if she would marry me, and most fortunately, she said yes.”

Inside Edition The children's book had a very happy ending.

Now the couple is set to wed on July 2. We can’t wait to see how the rest of their storybook romance unfolds.