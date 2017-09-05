Teacher Schools The Competition In 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals

Elementary school teacher Allyssa Beird just taught her students how to be awesome.

Of the 20 competitors who completed the “American Ninja Warrior” course on the first night of the National Finals that aired Monday, Beird was the only woman.

She also became just the second woman to complete the show’s Stage 1 obstacle run after stuntwoman Jessie Graff did it last year.

Beird, a fifth grade teacher at Henry B. Burkland Elementary in Middleborough, Massachusetts, finished 8.48 seconds under the 2:35 allotted time to advance in the Las Vegas event.