SPORTS
09/05/2017 09:52 am ET Updated 11 minutes ago

Teacher Schools The Competition In 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals

She didn't just make the grade — she made history.

By Ron Dicker

Elementary school teacher Allyssa Beird just taught her students how to be awesome.

Of the 20 competitors who completed the “American Ninja Warrior” course on the first night of the National Finals that aired Monday, Beird was the only woman. 

She also became just the second woman to complete the show’s Stage 1 obstacle run after stuntwoman Jessie Graff did it last year.

Beird, a fifth grade teacher at Henry B. Burkland Elementary in Middleborough, Massachusetts, finished 8.48 seconds under the 2:35 allotted time to advance in the Las Vegas event.

Look and learn, kids. And remember, do like your teacher does and finish what you start.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
American Ninja Warrior
Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

American Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff
Teacher Schools The Competition In 'American Ninja Warrior' Finals

CONVERSATIONS