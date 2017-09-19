Teaching About Race and Reason

As a professor, I try to train law students to be logical. I especially wish to show the individuals interested in advancing racial justice that reason supports their cause. Their rhetoric can be rigorous, more than that of their opponent. The stereotypes they would fight are based on fallacies.

There is a common mistake, which we all make in casual conversation, called “affirming the consequent.” In abstract, formal terms, the “converse fallacy” is stated as follows: "If X, then Y" is not the same as “If Y, then X.”

The classic example is “If a man, then a human being” does not mean “if a human being, then a man.” Half — more than that actually — of human beings are women. It is true that “if a man, then a human being,” though invariably someone jokes she doubts the universality of that proposition. In some, but only approximately half, the instances, it will be the case that “if a human being, then a man.” (The careful speaker or writer uses “the law of identity,” to state that “X” and “Y” are synonymous, and “if and only if” to express the condition that is both necessary and sufficient.)

Racial stereotyping can take this form of “affirming the consequent." Once you spell out what is implied, you — most of us — can see more easily why it is wrong. Here is an example of the error.

Statement 1: If a person was a perpetrator of the 9/11 attacks, then the person is of Y background.

Statement 2: If a person is of Y background, then they were a perpetrator of the 9/11 attacks.

Assume Statement 1 is factually the case. Even if it were the case, Statement 2 is “affirming the consequent.” The claim is not true. Accordingly, it has no merit. We should not believe it, and we ought to avoid taking actions that rely on it. (Note to make these distinctions is not to say anything about how to regard those who commit terrorist acts. You could be consistent in calling for the most harsh punishment, while also insisting it be meted out only to those who are guilty.)

There is a related fallacy, “denying the antecedent.” If I tell you, my child, that a report card in the coming semester with more than one grade below a B+ means you will not have the privilege of driving the family car, and your next report card has only one grade below a B+, and I nonetheless take away your privilege to drive the family car, you have no legitimate cause for complaint. I made no promise that achieving the requirement would result in the grant of the privilege; I only said failing to meet the standard would result in forfeiture of the privilege. I could remove the privilege for other causes without violating any express representation I made (though possibly violating a reasonable expectation you formed). Your report card is fine, but I dislike the person whom you are dating, and you would use the car to see that individual. A lawyer does not dismiss these discrepancies as semantics. In negotiating a deal and drafting a contract reflecting the agreement, it is crucial that what was said and what was heard correspond as closely as possible.

I also am a realist. I wonder how much, even in a nation governed by rule of law, we respect logic. I am not sure advocates persuade audiences through logic. If I were more skeptical, I might suppose that the rational presentation encouraging reasoned deliberation is less likely to succeed than its opposite, irrational demagoguery.