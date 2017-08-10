Teaching the Bible as Literature in Public High School (Part 16) -- The Hellenization of Christianity

Another theory which students considered was the Hellenization of Christianity advanced by Adolf von Harnack (1851-1930), who revolutionized the understanding of the historical context within which the New Testament developed. This theory maintains that during the first four centuries of the Christian era the original Jewish nature of Jesus and his message was so radically altered by being preached to the Greek-speaking world that the Christianity which emerged at the end of the process had virtually nothing to do with the original Jesus or his teaching.

What had begun as a belief among a small group of Jewish Christians about a Jewish Messiah, a human being who expected the imminent end of the world, was gradually transformed into a divine redeemer, a savior God, whose purpose it was to save all mankind from its sins, a notion completely alien to both Judaism and the original Christian community. According to this theory, the original teaching of Jesus was totally transformed into a Greek mystery religion, the beliefs and practices of which were similar to those of other mystery religions popular throughout the eastern Mediterranean world.

After the Early Church abandoned its efforts at converting the Jews and concentrated its missionary activities on the Gentiles of the Greek-speaking world, the Church encountered difficulty in convincing prospective converts. The two arguments used to persuade Gentiles that Jesus was the long-awaited Jewish Messiah -- his miracles and fulfillment of the Old Testament messianic prophecies -- proved ineffective.

The miracles of Jesus did not impress the Gentiles because they, too, had miracle workers and exorcists who did the same things as Jesus. The fact that Jesus could perform wondrous deeds and drive out demons was nothing extraordinary since all ancient peoples had such individuals. With respect to the messianic prophecies, the Gentiles were unfamiliar with or dismissed them as either untrustworthy or fraudulent.

What did prove surprising to these Christian missionaries, however, was their encounter with the Greek mystery religions. These religions had been popular for centuries because they addressed the spiritual yearnings of Greek-speaking peoples not satisfied by the official Hellenistic and Roman cults, which were public in nature and invoked the help of the gods in matters of state importance.

These public rituals failed to address the personal needs of their onlookers, who found religious comfort and emotional fulfillment in the mystery religions, which promised the forgiveness of sins, salvation by a savior god who had died to redeem them, and a life of bliss in the world to come. Among the more celebrated of these mystery cults were the Eleusinian (Demeter and Persephone), Orphic (Orpheus and Eurydice), Dionysian (Dionysus), Mithraic (Mithra), and those of Isis-Osiris, Cybele-Attis, and Aphrodite-Adonis.

It is conjectured that the religious expectations induced by these religions determined how the Christian message was understood by this Gentile audience. Preconditioned by centuries in these cults, the Hellenized world could not help but view Jesus as another savior god because this was the only way its population could understand him and the message preached in his name.

However, what is significant is that this understanding of Jesus as a savior god was completely foreign to both Judaism and the way in which Jesus was viewed by the original Jewish Christians who were impatiently awaiting the imminent coming of the Kingdom of God. A number of explanations have been offered to account for this altered view of Jesus and his message.

1.) Many of the early Christian missionaries had themselves once been members of these mystery religions and were preconditioned to understand and preach Jesus as a savior god.

2.) Early Christian intellectuals and apologists, as well as the Greek Church Fathers, were themselves steeped in the Greek philosophical tradition, which predisposed them to view the nature of Jesus in Greek philosophical and theological terms similar to those pertaining to other savior gods.

3.) The Early Church may have consciously or unconsciously borrowed features from the mystery religions in order to make its new religion more attractive and competitive with these other cults in attracting converts.

4.) The destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans in 70 CE caused the virtual disappearance of the Jewish Christian community, whose understanding of Jesus as a Jewish Messiah was also virtually lost. As a result, the Apostle Paul’s Hellenized view of Jesus as a savior god who had redeemed mankind was the only view of Jesus which survived this catastrophe because of the many Hellenized churches Paul had already founded throughout Asia Minor and Greece.

Although a remnant of the original Jewish Christians, the Ebionites, continued to survive a few centuries longer, they were nevertheless viewed as heretical, perhaps even persecuted, by the Greek-speaking Christian Church, only to finally die out. According to this view, the irony is that these Jewish Christians may have been the only community which preserved the original understanding of Jesus and his message intact and remained faithful to it, whereas Paul’s Hellenized view was the only view of Jesus which survived and thereby became official church doctrine as a result of an historical accident – the destruction of Jerusalem!

This Hellenized understanding of Jesus and his mission continued to develop during the next few centuries until the nature of Jesus with his redemptive role was transformed into the divine Logos, the Word of God, pre-existing from all eternity, “consubstantial with the Father,” the second person of the Trinity, the divine redeemer, whose purpose it was to save all mankind, as finally delineated in the solemn pronouncements of the Councils of Nicea (325 CE) and Chalcedon (451 CE).

Early Christianity assimilated the legacy of the Hellenized world by expressing the nature and role of Christ as a divine redeemer and savior in Neo-Platonic terms. The various mystery religions that had predated Christianity and continued to evolve during the Christian era were finally suppressed in the late fourth century by the Emperor Theodosius, when Christianity then became the official state religion. Such was the historical understanding of what happened to Christianity as set forth by Harnack in the first volume of his History of Dogma in (1886) and The Mission and Expansion of Christianity in the First Three Centuries (1902).

An alternative explanation of what happened is the theory of “Propaedeutic” or “Preparatory Instruction,” advanced by the Christian Apologist, Justin Martyr (c. 100 – c. 165 CE), who maintained that God used Greek philosophy and the mystery religions to facilitate the acceptance of Christianity by the Mediterranean world. According to this view, divine Providence inspired the Greek philosophers and the creators of the mystery religions with partial revelation of what was later to come in the full revelation of Christianity. The doctrines of Greek metaphysics about the nature of God and ultimate reality, the ethical system of the Stoics, and the role of a savior in redeeming an erring humanity in a broken world were already providentially in place for Early Christianity to use in spreading the Gospel message in the ancient world.

This theory explains the similarities between Christian doctrine, Greek metaphysics and the mystery religions, which made the Hellenistic world more responsive to the new Christian religion toward which the mystery religions were unwittingly leading. Moreover, after the glorious century of Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, and their immediate successors, God let Greek philosophy run its course until conflicting disputes later convulsed its rival schools, causing the philosophical enterprise of the ancient world to self-destruct. The inadequacy of reason was thereby exposed as a faulty way to Divine Truth, for which the ancient world was now ready and yearning to receive with the advent of Christianity.

To the human eye, this version of events may seem like “blind chance” or “accident,” as Christianity simply borrowed and adapted Greek philosophy and the mystery religions for its own needs to survive and flourish, but, to the eye of faith, this was all part of God’s mysterious Plan that providentially guided events in bringing the Mediterranean world of that time into the fold of the one and only true Mystery Religion, Christianity.

It goes without saying that the Hellenization of Christianity has generated enormous controversy over the past 130 years, during which time it has been both accepted and rejected either completely or partially in various quarters. It is a classic example of how a theory, whether true or false, can open up new fields of scholarly inquiry. It is also a textbook case that can show students how scholarship works as a continually evolving collective endeavor that uses the critical-historical method to deepen understanding of New Testament times.

A scholar makes his or her case and then defends or modifies it in light of the critical reactions of other scholars who may agree or disagree by pointing out what they see as historical or methodological flaws in the argument. Scholars must also be prepared to defend themselves against scholars who disagree not on historical or methodological grounds, but rather for theological, confessional, or apologetical reasons. The stakes involved, as seen by these guardians of religious tradition, may be so momentous and far-reaching that they see it as their appointed task to defend traditional doctrine threatened either directly or by implication by the new theory.

In such exchanges, the historian and theologian represent two different realms of concern: the historian, for an objective historical understanding of what, how, or why something happened without regard for how the theory might challenge traditional doctrine; the theologian, for safeguarding traditional doctrine as part of divine revelation or for pastoral reasons lest the theory gain currency and unsettle the faithful.

Students learn to see such critical exchanges between scholars as the inevitable process through which theories pass in being refined in the fire of controversy as both sides play their respective parts in the unfolding drama that may lead to a more accurate understanding of the issue in question.

This interplay can perhaps be best understood in terms of Hegel’s celebrated “triad” of dialectical development. One starts with the status-quo theory or “thesis,” which over time generates its own inherent doubts or recognition of its weaknesses. These weaknesses are, in turn, taken up by later scholars who develop them into an opposing position or “antithesis,” which over time consolidates itself and, in turn, realizes its own weaknesses. Finally, both “thesis” and “antithesis” resolve themselves into a higher “synthesis,” that, in turn, becomes a new “thesis,” and so forth in a never-ending search for truth.