Team Meetings Don't Deserve the Bad Reputation They Often Get in Business

Why does "meetings" have such a bad reputation in the corporate world? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by John L. Miller, Software Engineer/Architect at Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Oracle for 25 years, on Quora:

When someone says meetings are worthless, the most common reason is because they don't understand the purpose and the value of the meeting. And because they haven't had a long enough career to see what happens without those meetings in typical circumstances. Though admittedly, sometimes it's because the meetings are poorly scoped and executed.

Team meetings are usually to build team cohesion, and to disseminate information which most team members don't already have. Team status meetings are for the team manager to gather information, with the side effect of sharing that data with the team - presented by each of the team members, and build general awareness of the work being done.

Team status meetings, if held too often, devolve into a dozen people on laptops as the 13th person presents their status to the manager. In cases like this, the meetings aren't that useful for most people most of the time, and would be better replaced with a regular team meeting instead.

Without a regular team status meeting or team meeting, groups really do tend to lose cohesion. In a minority of cases the team holds together through other external forces. More typically it fractures into cliques, with people unaware of what is happening outside of their clique. Mentoring scope is reduced, people don't work as well together to do larger things, and team productivity drops.

Meetings don't have a bad reputation, really. Just poorly run and scoped meetings.