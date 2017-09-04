Tear Down These Projections - De-escalation Training for Trump and Kim

An eye for an eye makes the whole world dead (adapted from Gandhi)

Before we can develop an approach to de-escalation, it’s worth giving some thought to what might be causing escalation in the minds of Kim Jong Un and President Trump?

I believe the following analysis will shed light on how escalation occurs and possibly inform some strategies for de-escalation. The bad news is that both Trump and Kim – and also their most fanatical supporters – will dismiss it as psychobabbling B.S.

But nevertheless, I hope it may be helpful to cooler minds.

There is a three-step process that leads to escalation towards the violent forms of aggressive posturing we’re seeing between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Step 1: Denial of Projective Identification – What this means is that Kim imagines what he’d feel if he were America and as America, if he was hated by Kim. In other words, he is convinced that America must be angry and wanting to attack him because that is what Kim would do in the same place with angry feelings. Kim then denies that he is doing this which leads to his being convinced that America is out to get him.

Step 2: Confirmation Bias – Having projected his own angry thoughts onto American, he is convinced that America must be angry at him and therefore is trying to destroy him. And when he sees the escalating rhetoric by Trump and associated military exercises by American and its allies, he then says to himself and his circle, “See I told you so, they are out to get us!”

Step 3: Anticipatory Preemptive Escalation – Being convinced that America is out to get him, this then justifies his escalating his military capabilities most notably through ICBM missiles with nuclear capabilities.

Are we to believe that it is just a coincidence that when Trump uses rhetoric such as “’Fire and fury’ unlike what the world has ever seen” and his bellicose language before, that there is a rapid escalation of Kim’s testing ICBM missiles with nuclear capability.

What causes the escalation is that Trump’s mind also operates following that three-step process. It is actually something we have seen time and time again from him not just with regard to Korea. It operates when he attacks the media, Obama, Democrats or anyone that disagrees with him or dares to call him out on anything.

In essence Trump projects on to those people that they must hate him, because that is how Trump would feel if he were in all of their places experiencing his disdain for them.

But as is the case with Kim, Trump would just as vigorously denounce and deny that he is projecting anything on anything or anyone that is against him. Instead he would insist that such hostility originates in those others and not him.

In chemical reactions and kinetics there is something called the Rate Limiting Step which is usually that step in a reaction which stopped can prevent the reaction. However, once it happens, the horse has left the barn and the reaction just proceeds non-stop.

Once Trump’s and Kim’s projection of their own hostile feelings on their enemies has taken place along with the denial that it is happening, there is no stopping the chain reaction into Confirmation Bias and Anticipatory Preemptive Escalation.

The problem of course is that should anyone dare suggest to Trump or Kim that their beliefs about how others are viewing them might actually result from their projecting their own feeling onto them, those people will be summarily dismissed in American and be killed in N. Korea.

Until such an intervention can be made before Trump and Kim project their feelings onto others, de-escalation is unlikely to happen.

An additional caveat that only escalates the situation further is that up until 9/11 America was lulled into a false sense of inviolability being surrounded by two oceans to the East and West and two non-threat countries to the North and South.

America is not used to a vulnerability to hostile penetration across our borders. And it is not adjusting well to something that much of the world has endured and dealt with forever.