Tech Boom Keeps Booming

The tech industry is thriving and more and more companies look to add apps to enhance their accessibility and improve the overall customer experience. It doesn’t look like this space will be slowing down anytime soon. Businesses of all sizes are turning to app developers to bring their concept to reality with smart, user-friendly integration that will garner customers and take their products and services to the next level. The growth of the tech industry is picking up steam at a rapid pace as the need for the latest and greatest in technology takes a strong hold. I sat down with founder and CEO at Wve Labs, Dave Shah, to find out what’s behind this growth and what we can expect to see going forward from the tech community.

What has been the biggest change in the tech industry in the last year?

One of the most promising changes that have occurred in the tech industry is the digitization of goods and services we use every day. From self-driving cars to smart homes controlled entirely by voice, basic life processes seem to be moving towards autonomy. In turn, with artificial intelligence becoming so prominent, I predict that the world will be safer, more efficient, and continue to push the boundaries of what is feasible for years to come.

What is the biggest struggle for companies looking to market and develop an app?

One difficulty that is pervasive among companies that want to develop an app is when business-generating revenue opportunities are not at the forefront of their goals. Some simply want an online presence and to say that they have "an app" available. However, Wve Labs is uniquely able to identify the potential in our clients’ sectors and work side-by-side with them in the business development aspect of app creation as well, from ideation to execution to implementation and marketing.

What advice would you give to a company that wants to develop an app?

First and foremost, discover the true purpose of having an app associated with your company and apply that towards its target market. At Wve, we make it a priority to help our clients understand the full potential and benefit that a mobile application can bring to a company as they consider. An app that is developed for informational purposes is much different than an app for on-demand services. Most companies we work with are able to eliminate more than one void in their customers’ experience with an app.

What is influencing the growth in the tech space for app development and marketing today?

The biggest influence is the access to ideas, information, and the ability to buy. As the global database of technological information expands, more companies have been able to expand their marketing to millions of people globally and individuals have taken open-web data and developed their own websites, apps, and corporations. Meanwhile, the ability for the consumer to shop on the go is becoming increasingly easy and efficient.

What’s on the horizon for the tech industry and what can we expect to see in the next two or three years?

I believe the automation of everyday tasks will continue - cars will be fully self-driving and homes will be completely controlled with the touch of a button. In turn, technology will be developed to continue increasing the safety and convenience of our communities and efficiency of our processes.

It is without a doubt that the future looks bright for tech companies that offer app development for businesses. There is an endless opportunity for growth in this arena, and by all accounts, it is just starting to heat up. This is definitely an industry you’ll want to keep an eye on as it is destined to blast forward at an alarming rate. The only question, is how long it will last?

We will all watch to find out.