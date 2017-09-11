Tech is a Double-Edged sword for Young Savers

Those of us that grew up before the age of the smartphone know how difficult it once was to manage to a budget and track one’s expenses. Reconciling your bank statement was a monthly puzzle that required significant time to determine the money you had available to spend.

Today, young people, still learning about money management, are growing up in a time where it has never been easier to save and invest, but also where the temptation to consume has never been greater. Without the right tools and know-how, tech innovations can be a double-edged sword for young savers.

Money management made easy

Technological advancement and the development of money management applications have made it easier to control one’s finances, and to find tools that can help with optimizing savings and minimizing expenses. Today, people can integrate their budgets with their bank accounts, transfer money and pay bills electronically, and keep an up-to-the-minute account of where their money is and has gone.

With access to top money management applications, like Mint (general money management), YNAB (You Need a Budget – expense and debt management), Wally (money management and expense tracking) Acorns (saving and investing), and Tiller (spreadsheet and budget automation), shouldn’t tech-savvy Millennials find it much easier easy to save and invest for their future?

Propensity to consume

Though technology is making money management easier, it also plays a part in making it much harder for all consumers to refrain from spending. Innovations in online shopping, product marketing and ad targeting, are making it much more difficult for consumers to avoid the temptation to consume.

What is most interesting is that it is not just ease of shopping with online retailers like Amazon and Apple that exacerbates the problem, but it is also the convenience of things, like food preparation and delivery platforms like Seamless and Grubhub that are favorites of young consumers.

In fact, new studies have shown that young consumers spend an inordinate part of their monthly income a common budget buster: Food & Entertainment. According to a new Bankrate/ The Cashlorette study younger Millennials (18-26) spend a significant amount on pleasures that do not provide any long-term value. According to the study 54% eat out and 30% buy coffee at least 3 times per week and 51% go to a bar at least once per week. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s food expenditure data from 2014, 44% of their food money is spent on eating out.

Millennial Passions a report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), reveals that Millennials’ shopping preferences driven by cost and convenience considerations, but that these young consumers are prefer specialty food stores, organic or farm to table items, affordable-luxury brands – and are willing to spend more for them. They are clothes horses when compared toShopping other generations. BCG mentions that 47% of female Millennials shop more than twice a month compared to 36% of non-Millennial females, while 38% of male millennials shop that much as compared to 10% of non-Millennial males. Further, new technologies like Amazon’s price check that allows consumers to compare prices are making it easier for consumers to make better purchases, while Shopkick that gives them reward points for purchases but is motivating them to spend more.

Analyze, track, and hack

In order for young savers to take advantage of financial opportunities, they have to become skilled at accumulating capital, which means becoming proactive savers and proficient at managing expenses. Although money management apps are a great help at highlighting problem areas, they don’t replace money management discipline. To be effective at saving and investing , people shouldn’t starve themselves of enjoyment, but instead make sure that they spend within previously determined spending limits.

The Future of Finance initiative at CFA Institute published 7 Steps to Financial Fitness to highlight the discipline and skills needed to save and invest. As with any type of training, becoming financially fit requires learning the principles and best practices that others have used to achieve their financial objectives. The following are some ideas from the guide that can help young consumers manage their money:

Plan how to use savings and investment to reach your goals. Before anyone can be successful at saving, they need to know what they are saving for and how much they need to save over time to reach their goals. Once the analysis has been completed and monthly savings goals are determined, then saving can become proactive. This means putting away savings when income is earned and then consuming what is left over. This is where budgeting becomes critical.

Create a budget that includes necessities, required expenditures, discretionary items, and the periodic savings necessary to finance long-term financial goals. In order to live on a specific amount each month, people have to categorize expenses between discretionary and non-discretionary items and then put a hard spending limit on all budget items, including Food & Entertainment.

Track your spending. Budgeting is a meaningless exercise if expenses aren’t tracked against it. This is where new technology and money management applications can provide great value. Not only can they help people determined when they have spent over a budget limit, but, in many cases, spending patterns can provide insights into why. Compare it regularly against your budget and make changes to your spending when necessary.