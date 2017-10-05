Tech Women Rising: Crushing the Gender Gap from Startup to Scale

By: Katica Roy with contributors Sandi Mays, Bijal Shah, Chiara McPhee, and Andrea Young

It’s no secret that the odds are against women in business, and even more so, women in the tech industry. From pitching investors, growing a startup, and landing leadership roles at mid-to-large sized companies, the numbers are grim.

Let’s dive deeper into the numbers.

From the Front Lines

So, what is the view from front lines? Emerging Women Live, one of the top 2017 conferences for women as named by Forbes, has assembled a panel of women in tech to share their unvarnished stories from the front lines. The line up includes Sandi Mays, co-founder and CIO of Zayo Group, Bijal Shah, VP of Analytics at Ibotta, Chiara McPhee, co-founder, Bizzy (YC-backed, acquired by SendGrid), Andrea Young, CEO of the Colorado Technology Association and yours truly. This panel of women entrepreneurs and technology leaders will cover important topics from their personal experiences from the field, including the outlook for women in tech, why combatting unconscious bias is a critical differentiator in business, and how women can support each other at each company stage.

Come hear more at Emerging Women Live in Denver, October 5 through 8 in Denver. There’s a reason Forbes has endorsed Emerging Women Live as the conference “all about empowering women to become stronger forces in the work world and find their inner truths.”

Katica Roy is an ambassador for gender equity in the workplace and beyond. She is the CEO and co-founder of Denver-based Pipeline, a SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence to drive economic gains through closing the gender equity gap.