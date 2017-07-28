TechSuite: Democratizing Quality Product Development.

“I have an idea,” is something I hear all the time. The biggest reason most people don’t move their idea forward is because they are missing the necessary technical co-founder. Where to look? How much to pay? What does the term sheet look like? So many questions.

Techsuite is an app and website developing service founded by two high school friends, Samuel Corso and Mitchell Sapoff to solve this exact problem. At just 20 years old, the two have grown their company with a myriad of clients in different stages of development. Samuel, Mitchell, and their team see that today’s best minds have an idea that may never come to fruition. “In the current market, quality app development is too expensive for most bootstrapped or low budget startups”, says COO Mitchell.

When asked about the current market, CEO Samuel Corso says, “App development is generally comprised of two types of companies, the boutique “dev shops” and the classic “IT services firms.” Dev shops tend to be ambitious millennials in coworking spaces. Likewise, they do their best to embrace other young companies. Much like boutique stores, these dev shops usually sell the same thing as competitors at a much cheaper price. There’s plenty of these young, hungry, tech teams here in NYC and in the Silicon Valley. However, most charge a $150-$200/hour “market rate.” The classic “IT Service Firms” are usually more expensive than dev shops. They also lack the “startup friendliness” dev shops try to give off. IT Firms are more old school and prefer to work with someone who is 35 and older and has a degree in Comp Sci.

Prices are not just a barrier for startups, they are a barrier to societal innovation. Despite how impactful technology is in our daily lives, our current market has made it near impossible for bootstrappers and other low budget innovators to make their visions a reality . We are in weird time where few strive to innovate while most build just to raise VC money. What ever happened to the lean and scrappy startups? With Venture Capitalists beginning to be more selective as their funds begin to dry up, it is crucial to have a democratized app development economy where everyone is free to create.

Tech Suits offers a suggestion for its audience. They recommend contracting a dedicated developer for several months at a time can be a much better solution than making a salaried hire. This route allows the startup to make a temporary hire at wage rates that typically beat those of a freelancer (which can easily surpass $200-$250/hour for the best onshore talent). Many companies even use this as a “trial run” to help them decide if they should bring the developer on full time. While they can be a good addition to an already existing team, a few issues may arise. First, extensive interviewing and vetting is required, which is especially difficult for startups without much technical knowledge and experience.The same concerns apply once the hiring process is completed. Whomever is responsible for directing and overseeing the developer will need the right skills and experience for, as well as time to dedicate to this responsibility.

When contracting a dedicated developer, a startup’s hard-earned money can go to waste when scheduling conflicts arise. It is not uncommon for developers contracted for several months to deal with downtime, which often comes in between projects. In some cases developers who are contracted for three, six, twelve, or more months, and sat around for days or even weeks at a time waiting for work but still getting paid.

Tech Suite is making a name for themselves in the NYC market, and helping people make their app dreams come true, one developer at a time.