Ted Cruz Just 'Liked' A Hardcore Porn Video On Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), or whoever had access to his Twitter account at the time, “liked” a hardcore porn video on Monday night.
The clip, which appeared in his likes, was from an account called “Sexual Posts” and contained a 2:20 segment of a video from the adult video website Reality Kings. The account that posted the video promised “Full-Length HD Porn Posted Every Day.”
Cruz’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment, and the like disappeared early on Tuesday. His communications director later posted on Twitter:
The incident caused his name to trend on Twitter. Some of the reaction:
Ted Cruz Smiling
