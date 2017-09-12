POLITICS
09/12/2017 01:53 am ET Updated 19 minutes ago

Ted Cruz Just 'Liked' A Hardcore Porn Video On Twitter

Oh my!

By Ed Mazza
Ted Cruz
A screenshot showing a porn video liked by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), or whoever had access to his Twitter account.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), or whoever had access to his Twitter account at the time, “liked” a hardcore porn video on Monday night.

The clip, which appeared in his likes, was from an account called “Sexual Posts” and contained a 2:20 segment of a video from the adult video website Reality Kings. The account that posted the video promised “Full-Length HD Porn Posted Every Day.” 

Cruz’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment, and the like disappeared early on Tuesday. His communications director later posted on Twitter: 

The incident caused his name to trend on Twitter. Some of the reaction: 

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

