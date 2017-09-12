Late Monday night, the Twitter account belonging to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) liked a tweet from the account @SexuallPosts containing a pornographic video. An aide for the senator said the like was the result of a “staffing issue.”

Yet somehow the video still offers a rich guide to the senator’s politics.

Watermarked with the logo of Miami Beach-based adult production company Reality Kings, the clip from “Moms Bang Teens 20” opens on a spacious suburban home.

Housing policy has not been at the forefront of Cruz’s agenda ― he is perhaps best known for his conservative views on social issues and budgetary policy ― but he has called for the abolition of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That agency works to create affordable housing for all Americans, in particular economically disadvantaged ones.

Cruz has also distanced himself from many economists by attributing the Great Recession to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and not to inflated housing prices. At a 2015 meeting of Congress’ Joint Economic Committee, Cruz told Fed Chair Janet Yellen that the Federal Reserve’s move to tighten the money supply in 2008 had led to an across-the-board drop in asset prices, which prompted the sharp market decline.

@SexuallPosts has over 600,000 followers on Twitter. It typically posts videos without accompanying text, but the videos come with such evocative watermarks as “BangBros.com,” “Red Devil” and “RealAsiansExposed.com.”

In the video posted by @SexuallPosts and liked by @TedCruz, adult film star Cory Chase walks through the front door of what appears to be her home. She is talking on a cell phone.

“Honey, I’ll call you back. Something’s ― something’s in the house,” says Chase, referring to a series of shuffling and grunting sounds emanating from off-camera. She ends her call.

Telecom and telephone service providers are strong supporters of Ted Cruz, donating around $200,000 to the candidate during the last election cycle. Cruz is an outspoken critic of net neutrality, the policy that requires internet service providers not to favor certain content providers over others. The adult film industry has been outspoken in favor the policy.

Cruz assailed net neutrality as “Obamacare for the Internet” in a 2014 tweet, adding that “the Internet should not operate at the speed of government.”

In the video, Chase, whose credits include “Office MILF” and “Mommy Is Horny,” hangs up her phone and investigates the sound. She finds two young adults having sex on a couch.

According to a 2010 report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, over one million home invasions occur each year. Just as Chase’s character knows the couple having intercourse on her couch, the bureau reports that the invaders were known to their victims in 65 percent of violent home invasions.

Cruz has a mixed record on crime policy. In 2015, for example, he first supported the Smarter Sentencing Act, which would have given federal judges more leeway in punishing non-violent drug offenders, and then opposed the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act, which would have given judges discretion in reducing or commuting existing sentences.

Chase’s shock at the sight of the amorous duo quickly turns to intrigue. Rather than try to stop the couple’s coitus or alert the authorities, she proceeds to watch the fornication while pleasuring herself.

Cruz’s position on surveillance has changed in recent years. The senator supported the USA Freedom Act, bipartisan legislation passed in 2015 that curtailed the government’s collection of bulk phone data. He has also backed the expanded surveillance of Americans based on their religion. “We need to empower law enforcement to patrol and secure Muslim neighborhoods before they become radicalized,” Cruz wrote in a 2016 Facebook post following a terrorist attack in Brussels.

The @SexuallPosts video abruptly ends at the 2:20 mark, with Chase biting her finger, presumably to keep the fornicating couple from hearing her.

Cruz “pirated that video. He should have paid Reality Kings for a subscription,” Chase told HuffPost’s David Moye on Tuesday.