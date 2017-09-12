Ted Cruz’s Ex-Roommate Shares ‘Misery’ Of Living With Him, After Porn Clip 'Like'

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) college roommate has joined in with mocking the politician, after the lawmaker’s Twitter account “liked” a porn video on Monday night.

Screenwriter Craig Mazin, who lived with Cruz during their freshman year at Princeton University in 1988, wasted no time in using Twitter to poke fun at the one-time GOP presidential contender.

Mazin, who wrote the “Hangover 2” and “Hangover 3” movies, has a history of criticizing Cruz, previously called him an “asshole.”

But he took his ridicule of his former roomie to new levels early Tuesday morning when he invited people to imagine Cruz masturbating “four feet below you in the bottom bunk bed.”

“Yes, my misery very much appreciates your company,” he added.

See Mazin’s full Twitter thread here:

Now imagine Ted Cruz is doing this four feet below you in the bottom bunk bed.



Yes, my misery very much appreciates your company. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 12, 2017

Sadly, the fact that Ted Cruz jacks off to mediocre porn spam is the most human thing we can say about him. This is actually his high point. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 12, 2017

I never wanted this for any of you. I thought maybe I'd feel better if two or three people knew. Not six billion. That said? I FEEL BETTER. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 12, 2017

Mazin also retweeted this innuendo-laden post that Cruz wrote in July:

We have to deliver now. I believe we can come together. We have to. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 21, 2017

And he pinned this tweet he’d posted in April 2016 to the top of his profile:

Ted Cruz thinks people don't have a right to "stimulate their genitals." I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) April 13, 2016

The post referred to a legal argument Cruz made when he served as the Texas solicitor general and was defending the state’s right to ban the sale of sex toys.

Cruz’s verified account has since “unliked” the pornographic post, which was shared by the user @SexuallPosts.