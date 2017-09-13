Ted Cruz Talks About Twitter Porn Incident And Sex Toys

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday blamed a staffer for his official Twitter account liking a hardcore porn video earlier this week, defended the right to own sex toys and blamed the media and the left for being “obsessed with sex.”

In an interview with CNN, Cruz declined to name the staffer behind the rogue porn like, but said that person had been spoken to and that it wouldn’t happen again.

“It was an honest mistake, it wasn’t malicious, it wasn’t deliberate,” Cruz told CNN’s Dana Bash. “It was a screwup.”

He also insisted that it wasn’t him.

“It was not me and it’s not going to happen again,” he said.

Bash asked Cruz about a much-cited case he made as solicitor general of Texas, when he defended a state law restricting the sale of sex toys.

Cruz called it a “stupid law” but said his job at the time was to defend the state’s laws.

“I can’t believe I’m going to ask you this, but so you’re officially saying Ted Cruz is OK with people buying sex toys?” Bash asked.

“I am saying that consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms,” the senator replied. “And, you know, the media and the left seem obsessed with sex. Let people do what they want.”

Cruz also spoke about Obamacare, tax reform and more.