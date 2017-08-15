Conservative rocker Ted Nugent claims his involvement in the National Rifle Association has kept him from his industry’s biggest honor.

“That’s the only reason I’m not in the Rock And Roll Of Fame,” Nugent declared in an interview with Albany radio station Q103 last week.

But one person who knows a little about what it takes to get into the Hall of Fame says there’s another reason Nugent isn’t a member.

On Monday, music great David Crosby tweeted:

No the asshole just isn't good enough https://t.co/tiJ4rJaX4S — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 14, 2017

Crosby doesn’t just feature in the Hall of Fame ― he’s in twice. He was inducted in 1991 for his work with The Byrds and again in 1997 for Crosby, Stills & Nash.