Amid the many stories of profound devastation and tragedy coming out of storm-ravaged Texas this week have been amazing examples of heroism and humanity. People who have risked their lives to help neighbors and strangers; generous folk who have opened their homes to save the stranded; rescue workers and others who have worked tirelessly to ensure no one is left behind.

But the heroes in Texas haven’t just been saving humans. Dogs, kittens, birds and bats have all been given a helping hand since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday. And even farm animals aren’t being forgotten.

Videos shared on Facebook show a man and his family wading through deep floodwaters to rescue stranded horses and cattle in Cleveland, Texas. One clip shows Chance Ward’s 17-year-old son, Rowdy, saving a trapped horse that had been locked inside a pen. The video has been viewed almost 10 million times since Monday.

In a moving Facebook post shared on Tuesday, Ward said he has experience rescuing animals from floods.

“We make livestock our first priority, as I know many are helping people,” he wrote.

Ward added that he and Rowdy had rescued several horses that day after seeing a plea on Facebook saying the animals were trapped in high water.

In an earlier post, Ward shared a video showing cattle being rescued by “several local cowboys.”