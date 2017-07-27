Teenager Killed On Ohio State Fair Ride Identified

The 18-year-old killed Wednesday in a tragic ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair has been identified as Tyler Jarrell of Columbus.

Ohio State Patrol said in a press release Thursday that it was still looking for witnesses after part of a pendulum-like amusement ride ― called the Fireball ― disintegrated during operation Wednesday night, injuring seven people and killing Jarrell instantly.

Graphic footage captured by a witness shows people falling off the ride. Britney Neal, who was watching alongside her sister Kiley, said on Twitter that she thought she saw people die.

“Watched it happen saw the girl die and everything I was next in line,” she said on Twitter. “Truly traumatized from what I had witnessed.”

Watched it happen saw the girl die and everything I was next in line truly traumatized from what I had witnessed — Britney neal (@Britney08250707) July 27, 2017

Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s office has launched an investigation, calling the incident “the worst tragedy in the history of the fair” and ordering that the rides be closed for further inspection. On Thursday, the fair was open but the rides weren’t in service.

Before the fair opened Wednesday, amusement ride inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture told the Record-Courier that they had performed safety inspections on all 72 rides after rain and flash flooding caused delays.