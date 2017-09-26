Teen Accused Of Strangling Mom's Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Won't Face Charges

A high school football player accused of strangling his mother’s abusive ex-boyfriend to stop him from beating her will not face charges, court officials said.

A grand jury on Monday declined to indict 18-year-old Luis Moux of New York City for manslaughter in the Aug. 14 death of Stanley Washington, 43, according to local reports.

“It was clear that Luis didn’t do anything wrong. He testified in the grand jury and his story didn’t change a bit,” Moux’s attorney, Walter Fields, told the Daily News.

gogetfundingcom A jury has declined to press charges against 18-year-old Luis Moux in the death of his mother's ex-boyfriend.

“He’s going to move on with his life,” Fields added. “When you are an innocent man, you just want to move on with your life.”

The violence broke out after Washington reportedly visited the family’s Bronx apartment around 4:30 a.m. to speak with the teen’s mom, 37-year-old Lorena Sesma.

Moux told police he was in his bedroom when he heard his mother being attacked. He rushed from his room and pulled Washington off of his mother, then placed the man in a chokehold until he “fell asleep,” the Daily News reported.

Washington had 26 prior arrests, police said. Two were for domestic violence involving Moux’s mother, Pix 11 reported, citing police sources.