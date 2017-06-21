You’ll need all the tissues you can find watching Evie Clair’s performance from Tuesday night’s “America’s Got Talent.”

While onstage, the teen singer tearfully revealed that part of the reason she’s performing is for her dad, who was diagnosed with colon cancer about a year ago.

The audience was in tears even before Clair sang one note of Christina Perri’s “Arms,” a song she sings to her father when he’s going through rough days. When she started singing, and shots of her family watching offstage appeared on screen, it was just too much.

Even Perri took notice:

THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL 😭🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/OgXi36iOJ0 — christina perri (@christinaperri) June 21, 2017