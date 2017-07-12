Teen Takes Over Railway’s Twitter And It Goes Off The Rails Fast

A teen’s very sincere request got hilariously off track.
On Tuesday, a 15-year-old named Eddie did a work placement with Southern Rail UK in order to get a sense of what it was like to work for its social media team.
And well, things got really silly, really quickly.
And users did not run out of steam.
Although Eddie’s social media stint seems like a disaster, it doesn’t appear that Southern Rail UK considers it a complete failure.
In fact, on Wednesday, the railway invited him to take over their Twitter account again, using the hashtag #AskEddie.
And, just like the previous day, Eddie received equally ridiculous but funny questions:
“I was just being me,” Eddie told BBC Radio 1 of his Twitter posts, adding: “I just tried to be myself and everything just turned out as it has.”
#AskEddie4eva!
