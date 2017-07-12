Teen Takes Over Railway’s Twitter And It Goes Off The Rails Fast

A teen’s very sincere request got hilariously off track.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old named Eddie did a work placement with Southern Rail UK in order to get a sense of what it was like to work for its social media team.

Hi, Eddie here! Here on Work Experience and ready to answer your questions! 😊 — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

And well, things got really silly, really quickly.

100 duck-sized horses. A horse-sized duck would be pretty scary! You? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

It has to be the chicken fajitas 😉 ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Hi Eddie can you drive a train ? — Peter Wilson (@rsolondon) July 11, 2017

And users did not run out of steam.

Hi, it has to be a war monger. The fish monger at my nearest ASDA is amazing. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Hi, I don't think so but you never know there could be a girl that can. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Hi, for an unladen swallow, it is 50-65mph.. #google ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Rollerblades for feet, I feel like I would get used to them pretty quickly and be able to get places quicker! You? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

I don't think so, the guy is a legend. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Although Eddie’s social media stint seems like a disaster, it doesn’t appear that Southern Rail UK considers it a complete failure.

In fact, on Wednesday, the railway invited him to take over their Twitter account again, using the hashtag #AskEddie.

And, just like the previous day, Eddie received equally ridiculous but funny questions:

Ketchup. But of course, it has to be @HeinzKetchup_US . ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2017

I don't know. There may be more to this story than we know.. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2017

Steven Stephenson from Stevenage. I hear it's nice this time of year. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 12, 2017

“I was just being me,” Eddie told BBC Radio 1 of his Twitter posts, adding: “I just tried to be myself and everything just turned out as it has.”

#AskEddie4eva!