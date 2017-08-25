Teen Who Streamed Sister's Death Says She Wanted To Pay For Funeral

A California teen says she livestreamed a crash that killed her sister to help pay for funeral costs.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, has been arrested over the death of her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, as authorities say she was driving under the influence when the car in which they were traveling crashed.

“I made that video because I knew I had more than 5,000 followers,” Sanchez wrote in a letter to KGPE-TV. “It was the only way my sister would get a decent burial. I would never expose my sister like that. I anticipated the public donating money because my family isn’t rich.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover her sister’s funeral expenses, according to The Washington Post.

Sanchez denies killing her sister and pleaded not guilty during her July 23 arraignment to the multiple felonies against her. Her lawyer told People magazine Thursday that her family is supporting her.

In the Instagram live video, which captures the moments leading up to and after the crash, Sanchez can be heard saying that the tragedy was the “last thing” she wanted to happen.

“I didn’t even know I looked like a monster — like, I look like a freaking horrible monster,” Sanchez told KGPE-TV from Merced County Jail. “That was not my intention at all.”

Sanchez is facing charges of felony manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury, and driving with a 0.08 percent blood-alcohol level causing injury, according to Buzzfeed News.