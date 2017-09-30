TEFL – Teach English as a Foreign Language

It has become a trend and need of the hour that as students graduate and leave their universities, they wish to travel abroad either long term or short before settling in their own lives.

Now a day, leaving your country to explore abroad can seem like a dream that will never come true due to high rate of student loan and not having a lot of resources. But if we search a bit, you will see plenty of way through which you can fund your travel and one of them is TEFL Courses, if you want to explore the world then why don’t you go earn from it as well by teaching abroad.

Many students will find it easy to take a year out from their busy lives and going to abroad on work based visa. It’ll get them a lot of exposure and it will also turn out to be a milestone for them.

TEFL can be a fun and rewarding experience. You not only get to have fun and exposure but you also get to learn from it by opening the possibility of teaching abroad before settling down into your professional career or going further along for higher studies.

What does TEFL mean?

TEFL stands for Teaching English as a Foreign Language. You might have also heard a few other acronyms like TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language) and TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages), which are also like TEFL by and large.

All a student must do is acquire a certification of TEFL and he’ll be eligible to travel abroad and teach English as a foreign language. It’ll provide him with the perk of seeing the world along with the possibility of earning a decent amount of money from it.

What if you don’t speak a second language?

That is the beauty of it. For you to become an English teacher to teach in abroad, you do not need to know the second language of the country you will be teaching in. Once you have qualified for TEFL, you are eligible among the criteria of teaching abroad for the countries who require TEFL qualified teachers. There is no need to hustle about it.

No knowing the second language is not necessary is because there is a chance that you could be appointed as an English teacher in a corporate sector, where different companies send in their employees to learn English language. Now these employees are appointed from around the world and you can’t be expected to have knowledge about all their languages.

Even if English is not your first language, you can still do TEFL.

Even if you are not an English speaker, it does not mean that this opportunity is closed to you. As long as you have a vast knowledge of English and you succeed in acquiring a good TEFL certification, you are eligible for this job.

But remember, learning English as a second language will present you with another opportunity. As you go through the process of it, always keep in mind the hurdles you faced while you were learning English. That will help you understand of the difficulties your students will most likely face giving you a better understanding of how you must teach.

Qualification to do a TEFL

You do not need any determined qualification to teach TEFL. All you must have a good demonstration of the knowledge you already have regarding your subject. If you are not a native English speaker then you must achieve the Certificate of Advanced English (CAE) and it’ll help you boost your repute as a TEFL learner.

How do you acquire a TEFL certificate?

If you think this is some kind of a very difficult process then we would like to inform you that it is not. It is as easier as anything else is in the world. Previously, these courses were available to a very limited audience making it impossible for everybody around to attend in the UK. It usually had few classes after a few weeks and most of the student were never able to attend them.

But now they are being offered all over the UK. You can check online to see the available location near you and check for the timings of the weekly classes. If regular classes are an issue for you, you can also enroll yourself in their evening or weekend schedules.

Types of TEFL courses

There are tons of TEFL courses available online. Just Google it down and you’ll come across several options. Choose the one that fits your needs best and then get it going. You’ll be a professional TEFL certified within no time.

Teaching English abroad can be a good option if you want to travel around and see different lifestyles. But you can also put in consideration of adopting teaching as a foreign language as a career for yourself in the long term.

More about learning TEFL online

You can also find several TEFL courses online. If you want to keep your options open and wish to travel the world, then you must do a thorough research about the course you will choose. Choose something that will let you have your own freedom along with a decent earning. Do not rush into this and take your time before making a final decision.

If you want to choose an online TEFL course, one of the renowned online TEFL institution is www.i-to-i.com. The have been teaching for over 16 years and have a great reputation among this field.

The TEFL route

· Travel

If you are among those who love to travel, TEFL is an amazing opportunity for you. It will not only be able to fund your travels but also you can carry yourself financially if you choose to stay att one place for longer period of time.

· Career

If you plan on taking teaching foreign language as a career, it will also help open many options for you in a very sustainable environment.

· Work from home

In UK, many institutions are now offering to teach children in a summer school. Summer schools are also a great opportunity if you want to teach from home instead of going regularly to an institution.