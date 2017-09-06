Tei Shi, The Beloved Siren

JJ Medina Tei Shi

We often run into music that makes you feel cozy and complete – like that first cup of coffee or tea in the morning. You wonder where has it been all this time – it makes feel so many things at the same time but never lost. This is exactly what the multicultural and talented singer, song-writer Tei Shi does.

Tei Shi, is a NYC based artist that has one of the most interesting backgrounds to date - born in Buenos Aires and grew up in both Bogota and Vancouver. Her trademark is her distinctive sensual sound which is what is captivating to listeners. Her breathy, siren like vocals and a masterpiece of beautiful intricate lyrics – it’d be hard not to fall in love with her and her musical style. She’s been a force to reckon with as she’s been working non-stop promoting her recent critically acclaimed debut album, Crawl Space, which has been receiving impressive reviews. It’s an emotional, raw album that engages from the start and continuously electrifies the listener.

Crawl Space in its entirety, is a goosebumps inducing joyride that you would never mind repeating. Songs like “Keep Running” she sweetly croons “Don’t hesitate, don’t make me wait…” and R&B laced with indie pop, “How Far” show the musical ranges that she can explore and manage in a powerful way.

The New York Times recently included Tei Shi in their "30 Under 30" special, Billboard named Crawl Space as one of the Top 50 Albums of 2017 So Far, and The New Yorker also featured her, writing, "The spindly compositions that Valerie Teicher records as Tei Shi are fierce in their modesty, making spare use of whispered high notes and loud screams." Vogue.com also recently profiled Tei Shi, check out the piece HERE.

I caught up with Tei Shi and explored the beautiful complexity that Crawl Space is, check it out below!

Congratulations on your full length, Crawl Space, it's definitely a work of art. You have a rich cultural background - is there a specific part of your background that helped shape the variety that your music offers?

Thank you! I think the variety and range of my upbringing--the different places I've lived and different cultures I've grown up having as a part of my identity--have all informed who I am as a person, my musical taste and I guess the way I approach music and my ambitions. The main thing I learned by moving so much is to be fluid, not defined by one particular thing. I learned to see that flexibility and adaptability as a huge strength early on in life, so it's the same way I approach what I do. I definitely wanted that to come through on my first album, and make sure I'm not really setting any rules for myself in the future. Musically I don't think there are specific parts culturally that were direct influences on the album...it was more like the variety and differences among these influences that contributed to the sound. A lot of that is very subconscious for me and not so aware.

The lower case interludes were interesting to hear because they offer a sense of that innocent hope that we all begin with when were young. It's like a way of telling your story through music. Was there a particular song that was difficult to write but worth the challenge?

The song sleepy was difficult to complete. It was one of the easiest to write, it was actually the first or second song I wrote that ended up on the album. I had the demo since the end of 2014, when I was feeling some really specific emotions of defeat and rejection and a kind of emotional 'giving up' of sorts. So by the time I was revisiting it and really recording it for the album a year and a half later, it was very far removed from that place. It was hard to tap back into those emotions and be able to acknowledge them or confront them. So that process was difficult.

There's a sweet Spanish song thrown into the mix, Como Si, do you see yourself continue composing songs like it? Any collaborations in mind, if given the opportunity?

I definitely would like to make more music in Spanish, but I feel like it's something I can really take my time with and have fun with so I'm not rushing to do it right away. I'd love to collaborate with Manu Chao.

What's the song you have the most fun playing live? Do you get to improvise anything in between songs?

I think Justify is the most fun to perform life, because it's very stripped back instrumentally and it's really focused on the vocals. I get to go in vocally in a way I don't normally get to do, plus that bass hits pretty hard so I think people kind of wake up a little at that point in the set. Theres some fluidity and improvisation between certain songs, though I'd like to work more of that in in the future. Sometimes we will improvise an encore as well.

A lot of fans even myself consider your song "Bassically" as their empowering, get shit done strut song, do you have any of your strut songs that make you feel like that?

That's awesome, not at all what I was intending which makes it so much cooler that it's had that effect. I have a lot of songs like this. If I need to really perk up and feel invincible Emotions by Mariah Carey is a good one.

Have you had any surreal moments in your career where it's like "please pinch me' moment?

I actually don't think I've really had a true moment like that yet. Actually, meeting Madonna.