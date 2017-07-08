When family vacations were over, we would drive back home and just as we approached our driveway my mom shouted, “The house is still there!”

Now, I understand why she felt compelled to announce that our home was intact. There’s something about going away. It changes you. And when you come back, there’s a tiny question in your mind that asks, “Can I still call this place home?”

The hero’s journey is the path that all people take when they experience a big change. We have to leave home, sometimes in a real way and other times it’s just a symbolic adventure. That journey is necessary, it seems, so that we can realize a change in our lives.

Change is hard. Sure. It takes willingness and discomfort. And it’s also totally doable. Sometimes people (who don’t know me very well) stand in front of me, defiant, and quote the old adage, “You can’t change people.” Yes, of course. I can’t change people. But people can change themselves. Quickly and permanently, too.

That’s the part that ends conversations at cocktail parties. They say, “Quick, permanent change? Can’t be!” and wander off to attack the brie and fig tart.

Nine Steps to Permanent Change

When there’s something in your world that you want to change, you can follow these ten steps to get there.

Call to change - This is the part where you say, “Geez, I’m really a jerk about that one thing. I should stop that.” Deny the call to change - This is the part where you say, “Nah, people like me anyway. They’ll get over it.” Find support - Support sometimes comes from of a person and sometimes support is not human in form, but instead, it’s simply a notion or inspiration. Want to lose weight? Then support might come in the form of a trainer or workout buddy. Want to get your finances in order? Support comes in the form of someone who can teach you the way. Want to leave your fears behind? Support might be an inspiration. Crossing the threshold - When you are ready to go for it, you cross a line. You are no longer in denial. You know it’s time to make a change even though you might not be totally sure it’s possible to change quite yet. Trials - Look, this ain’t easy. You’ll stumble. You’ll fight a little. I guarantee you’ll feel something intense. Trials are the milestones that help you get to your new self. A trial might be very long, like a failed marriage, or very short like a bad date. Either way, you come out more knowledgable on the other side. Death and rebirth - I hate to break it to you, but you have to die. Just a little. Your body can remain totally fine, but some significant part of your identity or ego will be gone when you are done with your journey. This step is unavoidable. This is often the part where people turn back and choose not to make the change after all. Once this step is complete, you will be permanently changed, forever someone else, if only in spirit. Success - The moment you are done with your ego death, you can see how free your new live can be. This is an amazing moment. It’s like taking off a wet wool coat. You will feel a million times lighter. You’ll also be able to see how life will be easier overall going forward. Reconnection - A journey of change is one that must be done alone. You can’t rely on loved ones to get through the hard times. It’s important to know that you can risk losing all that is familiar to make the necessary changes in your life. When you are done, however, it’s also important to check back with your tribe to determine whether you’ll be welcome with them again. Coming home - No change journey is complete until you put yourself back on familiar ground again. It’s the only way to fully embrace the transition you made. Coming home emphasizes your shift. How do you fit here? Do you fit here at all? Do people notice that you are different?