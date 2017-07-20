Ten Things You'd Rather Hear From Your Best Friend

Because it'd be hurtful if it came from anyone else.

SOURCE: N. LEEPER, SHUTTERSTOCK

Let's face it, sometimes the truth is the last thing we want to hear, especially when it comes down to the choices we make in life.

It's never easy to be told that we are doing something wrong, or rather, we could be doing something better. I guess the only thing that would make being told "you need to shape up" better is hearing it from someone we trust, someone we love and someone who isn't related to us by blood (but is close enough) - someone like a best friend.

Here are ten things you'd rather hear from your BFF:

1. "You're being dumb about this."

As long as the situation calls for it, this statement is sometimes the only thing we can hear that will make us step back for a second and rethink things. Our best friends only want the best for us, and that's something we can't achieve if we aren't thinking things through, or thinking about them properly.

2. "That kind of does make you look fat."

Now I know this is a tough one, but that doesn't make it any less true. If you are looking a tad bigger in a certain dress, you'd want to know, wouldn't you? Of course, not from anyone in your family, and definitely not a boyfriend... so who is left? Your bestie - she had your back when you thought colored jeans were in, and she'll have your back now.

Put down the strapless!

3. "Put yourself in their shoes."

Typically, it's hard for anyone to see things from someone else's perspective, especially when we think that the other person is dead wrong. It's our best friend's duty to make sure we take all things into consideration when getting angry with someone.

This makes us realize that maybe what we're doing or how we're acting really isn't fair to another person, and we should try to understand where they're coming from.

4. "You need to support my decisions, just like I support yours."

Often, there is so much going on in our lives that we forget to be understanding of other people's choices and mistakenly dismiss them. It's important to give someone else the support and guidance that they give us, and it's OK to be reminded of that. You may believe one thing, but that doesn't mean everyone else thinks that, too.

Let people make their own decisions, and if they end up being wrong, let them learn, but be by their side through it all. Listen to those special few who encourage you to do what you already know in your heart is right, and be one of those special few for someone else.

5. "You need to be strong."

We like to tell ourselves that we are dealing with things the best we can, and that being this upset is inevitable. It's hurtful when someone tells you to just "get over it." Hearing that makes it seem like your feelings are dumb and unnecessary, and that's where your best friend comes in.

They're going to tell you that it's OK to be upset about this certain thing, but that you need to be stronger and you can't dwell. Spend tonight crying over it with some ice cream, but tomorrow it's time to pick your head up and be better than you were yesterday.

6. "He treats you like sh*t, and you're a diamond in the rough."

Boys are the trickiest when it comes to what you think you deserve and what you actually do deserve. Everyone loves a good bad boy, but at the end of the day, do you really like the ignored texts and the ban on PDA? Be honest with me here - I think not. Your best friend will be the first to tell you that you deserve better, and to ditch the dud.

7. "Walk the talk, don't just talk it."

My grandma always told me, "When we characterize people by their actions, we are never fooled by their words." Best friends take this advice and act on it, sometimes without even knowing they are doing so.

They don't just talk the talk, they walk it out and they remind us to do the same. Never be afraid to stand up for who you are, and to own it.

8. "Your happiness comes first."

It's nice to please people and to sit back and see them genuinely smile, but remember: your happiness is just as important. Putting yourself first does not mean being "selfish," it means being self-aware. It means not forgetting to love yourself, too. This is something that your best friend will always remind you of when you seem to forget it.

9. "Forgive."

The best thing to be able to do for yourself is to forgive, but never forget. Of course, don't hold a grudge, but don't dismiss that it happened. Learn from it and let go of the negative things that brought you down at one point.

Let your heart be filled with nothing but love, positivity and things that bring you joy. Your best friend will always lift you above all the BS, and do their best to keep you there.

10. "Never forget who you are."