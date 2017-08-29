Ten toxic people who need to disappear for the public good

Grace Virtue

Toxic people elicit extreme negative responses from the public, or communities, because of who they are, what they are doing or have done, and what they represent overall. In the current political climate—laced with anxiety over the direction of the country since Donald Trump won the election in 2016, and increasing racial hostilities—the mere presence of some individuals in public life exacerbate tensions even if, like Ivanka Trump, they largely remain silent and try to fly below the radar

For those of us feeling the brunt of the toxicity, the collapse of the Donald Trump maladministration and the beginning of the mass American soul rinse, cannot come too soon. While we wait, agitate. and do whatever we can to hasten the day, its important to remember that Trump has been and continues to be supported by numerous individuals. If the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the election, does not take care of them, one hopes they will have the grace to retreat on their own from public life. Following, are 10 of the most toxic for minority communities. I hope never to see any of them on CNN promoting a book.

Donald Trump

Beyond his astonishing lack of a single redeeming human quality, Trump, the current president of the United States, stoked the flames of bigotry long before he was elected and continues to do so after. He reinforced this last weekend with his pardoning of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio who was convicted of criminal contempt for defying a court order to stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants. Arpaio racially profiled Latinos, refused to investigate sex crimes against young Latina girls, and forced a woman to give birth in shackles.

Furthermore, Trump laid the groundwork for his political ascendancy with his campaign to delegitimize Barack Obama, insisting that the nation’s first non-white president was not an American even though he was born in Hawaii. His attacks on Obama continued a well-documented history of anti-black racism. In the 1970’s, Trump as sued twice by the Department of Justice for refusing to rent apartments to blacks, and there are numerous incidents of him making insulting misogynist and racist remarks against women, Muslims, Mexicans and other non-white people.

In early August, he refused to condemn neo Nazis protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, VA. One woman, Sandra Heyers, was killed when a white supremacist drove a car into a group of counter protesters.

Mitch McConnell

After more than three decades in the United States Senate, no amount of deep diving can yield any meaningful legislative accomplishment on the part of current senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. His brand is that of a bitter obstructionist perpetually engaging brinkmanship to serve the GOP’s far right agenda, which is nearly always hurtful to women and minorities, including defunding Planned Parenthood, cutting social security, denying healthcare to millions of Americans and attacking civil rights.

Since 2004, McConnell has led the right-wing opposition to Barack Obama, pledging to ensure that he would be a one term president. He failed at that too, but he obstructed Obama at every step, even to the extent of doing great harm to the American polity. For example, McConnell refused, in 2016, to schedule Senate hearings for Merrick Garland, Obama's supreme court nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died suddenly in February. The nomination set a record for remaining before the Senate for 294 days, from March 16, 2016, until it expired on January 3, 2017. McConnell, then disregarded years of tradition and used the so-called “nuclear option” to push through senate confirmation of Trump’s supreme court pick, Neil Gorsuch.

McConnell effectively nurtured the culture that paved the way for Donald Trump whose disregard for the rule of law and decades of political norms is seriously threatening the American way of life.

Mike Pence

He is the cabinet member that reminds me too much of the convict in Great Expectations – the more he tries not to look like a convict, the more he looks like one. Salon, in a 2016 article, identifies Pence’s persona as that of “the gentleman serial killer” in his attitude toward racism. With his look of practiced inscrutability, he lies effortlessly and supports bigoted policies targeted at black people.

In addition to his own history of normalized bigotry downplaying systemic racism, for example, Pence has stood behind Trump as noted racists like Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions influence the administration in one way or another. Pence also “stands by the president” on statements he made at a press conference, during which he called white nationalists at a Charlottesville rally “very fine people.”

Paul Ryan

The Speaker of the House has not taken any kind of public stance on systemic racism in the United States. As a Catholic, if not just a decent human being, he has the framework within the Church’s social teaching to understand and address matters of social (in)justice but he has not demonstrated the fortitude to stand up for any principle or to rattle the status quo in any way.

Instead, in 2014, he was reprimanded by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif), for casually slurring African-Americans in a discussion about poverty which he attributed to “generations of men not even thinking about working or learning the value and the culture of work.”

Ryan endorsed Trump’s candidacy in 2016 and failed to renounce it even after it became clear that Trump lacked the character or moral authority to serve as president of the United States. Ryan knew by then that by supporting Trump, he was reinforcing if not tacitly encouraging normalized racism, misogyny and bigotry in the Republican party. His continuing failure to denounce Trump means that he is party to the clear and present danger from civil war, fascism or potential nuclear war, all of which suddenly seem possible under Donald Trump.

Without moral courage at a time when it is desperately needed, Ryan is nothing more than a placeholder who deserves the contempt of well-thinking people.

Jeff Sessions

The current attorney general is the face of Donald Trump’s Jim Crow, appointed by the administration to terrorize minority communities.

Thirty-five years before his appointment to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ), the agency responsible for enforcing civil rights, Jeff Sessions reportedly told a white civil rights lawyer that he was a traitor to his race for defending black people. This was a part of a congressional testimony in 1986 when Sessions, then a 39-year old U.S. attorney for Alabama, was nominated by the Ronald Reagan’s administration to serve as a federal judge, a position which requires senate approval.

A Justice Department lawyer, J. Gerald Hebert, in his testimony, said Sessions once referred to the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as “un-American” for “trying to force civil rights down the throats of people.”

Thomas Figures, an African American and Sessions former deputy, wrote a letter to the senate, in which he said Sessions called him “boy” on multiple occasions and often spoke in derogatory terms about blacks. He said Sessions also said he thought members of the Ku Klux Klan, were “okay, until he learned that they smoked marijuana.”

Sessions was deemed too racist and his nomination rejected by the senate. Since his appointment to head the DOJ, he has been busy rolling back Obama era legislation on policing, hate crimes and voting rights.

Donald Trump Jr.

It seems appropriate that the most distinct impression of the younger Trump is derived from an image of him and his brother, Eric, holding a severed elephant’s tail, apparently taken after a hunting trip to Africa. The image is nausea inducing and conveys the Trumps obliviousness to how millions of people perceive them—as soulless, predatory, and completely disgusting human beings.

Lack of character does transfer, so its not surprising that Trump Jr. is currently under investigation for his involvement in a plot with Russian operatives to discredit Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate in the 2016 election, and swing the outcome in his father’s favor.

He is also known for his support for the confederate flag, one of the most racially divisive symbols in America.

Ivanka Trump

She was a handbag designer before her father appointed her special adviser. To every woman, particularly women of color, who has ever worked hard to be taken seriously in their careers and get the breaks they are qualified for, Ivanka Trump embodies a toxic mix of nepotism and white privilege—the woman who gets ahead because of who she is and knows and just about everything else other than being qualified for the job.

Its little wonder Ivanka would be ignorant and arrogant enough to think she belong at the same table with accomplished and experienced world leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the British Prime Minister and Chinese, Russian and Turkish presidents. Ivanka attended the G20 summit with her father in Germany in July, took her father’s place at the table in one instance, and appeared in photographs with the world leaders.

Ivanka’s worst crime by far is not having the good sense to keep her father out of public life to the extent that she could, and continuing to prop him up when his trajectory will mean certain destruction for countless numbers of people if someone or something does not stop him soon.

Jared Kushner

Like his wife, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president of the United States, is the beneficiary of nepotism and white privilege. Kushner reportedly matriculated at Harvard after his father made a $2.5 million gift to the University. It isn’t hard to imagine that the space he occupied at one the nation’s most prestigious universities likely could have been occupied by someone more deserving, including hardworking students of color who qualified and were denied on whatever absurd ground the institution chose.

The story is well told by teachers and colleagues: Jared Kushner, on merit alone, would not and should not be where he is—an adviser to the president of the United States. One real estate acquaintance, quoted in a December 2016 Vanity Fair article, describes him this way: “My impression of him wasn’t that he was a moron, but he thought he was so much smarter than he was. He is really confident that he is doing the right thing, but he has no idea what he is doing.”

Kushner is currently under investigation for possible roles in the Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Top democrats have called for revocation of his security clearance.

John McCain

The longtime Arizona Senator has been one of the most destructive figures in the last decade or so. His pick of Alaska governor Sarah Palin as his running mate against Barack Obama in 2004 significantly lowered the bar for what it takes to run for political office at the executive level and he gave her a platform to attack Obama and further an agenda from the conservative lunatic stoking racism, xenophobia and all forms of bigotry.

McCain served heroically during the Vietnam War. Any idealization of him should stop there. He is a hypocritical warmongering conservative whose two-facedness on multiple issues –like George W. Bush’s NSA wiretap program, the estate tax, torture, Social Security and McConnell’s use of the nuclear option have contributed enormously to public cynicism toward politicians and the political process. The outcome is the confusion he leaves in the public’s mind about what heroism or honor truly means beyond being a prisoner of war.

Lindsey Graham