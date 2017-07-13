The essential social media review to know and understand the world top market. #FrenchinChina is a weekly column from FRED & FARID agency reviewing Chinese social networks to identify big social trends. It is the essential tool to understand and love today’s China.

Tencent imposes daily gaming limits for minors

The Hot brand this week is Tencent, China’s social media giant, (WeChat, entertainment, films, finance). Tencent is also heavily involved in video games, and they are the leader in mobile video games, where they have one blockbuster game: King of glory.

King of glory is a multiplayer online battle arena, with over 200 million users in the world! There are 80 million active daily users, with 20% of those players being Millenials.

This week, Tencent and King of Glory were at the centre of a lot of discussions on Chinese social media, since new regulations were put in place by Tencent to limit the gameplay of young players. Players under 12 years old will not be able to play more than 1 hour per day, players between 12 and 18 will be able to play 2 hours per day, and both these under-age groups will not be able to play after 9pm.

Whilst these new security measures were very badly received by Millenials, parents on the other hand were extremely happy to see that Tencent was conscious of the video game problem. Other netizens believe that it should not be up to the video game developers to educate children, but to the parents themselves. Parents should be more active in their children’s education, find more alternatives to video games and discuss this important subject more with their children otherwise they will just play other games from other developers.

Hong Kong gears up and receives Xi Jinping for 20th anniversary of handover

The HotTopic this week is the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong. Twenty years ago, Britain handed over the sovereignty of Hong Kong to China, and two things marked this anniversary.

Firstly, that the sole Chinese aircraft carrier, ‘Liaoning’, was in Hong Kong for the occasion, and open to the public for the first time. Unfortunately, it was only open to Hong Kong nationals, due to the high number of visitors (more than 3 thousand).

Internet users were disappointed and rather jealous of not being able to visit the aircraft carrier, whilst the Hong Kongese were very proud.

Secondly, Chinese President Xi Jinping was present for the ceremony, and he was extremely well received by the region’s officials. It is important to note that Hong Kong is considered to be a region of China. Thousands of people were waiting for him at the airport with flowers, and he went on to say some very kind words during his speech in the presence of Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong region. Carrie Lam is the first woman President of the region who was invested on July 1st 2017. His speech was well receives since he said that Hong Kong has always been in his heart, and that he wanted to set up an economic and political structure that would push and increase Hong Kong’s production and economy. Moreover, that Hong Kong should continue its brilliant economic development over the last twenty years, and that the political structure should be part of the ‘one country, two systems’ plan, consisting of Mainland China and Hong Kong.

People from Mainland China and Hong Kong were very happy with this speech and the ceremony.

A new form of university grant based on data analysis

The HotPost this week is an experience an unknown Chinese person posted on social networks. The student who studies at the ‘Science and Technology of China University’ (SUTC), explains that he comes from a poor family, attends all his classes in the university, and eats the cheapest meals available at the cafeteria. One day he received a letter from the University proposing to give him a grant of 360 Kwai (60 EUR). This came as a big surprise since he never told anyone about his financial situation, so he replied to the letter by asking the reasons behind this help. The school answered that they had put in place a new data system, which analysed everything he had bought at the cafeteria, thereby showing that he needed help.

The student went on to say that another student from a rich family tried to fool the new data system by not going to the cafeteria, and asking for a grant that was refused. The data system analysed that he was not going to the cafeteria, but rather eating outside of the school.

Many of the comments explained that this was a new and discreet way of giving grants to students, and that this type of analysis should be developed in all Chinese universities.

