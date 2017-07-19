This Tennis Ball-Sized Diamond Is Apparently Too Big To Sell

To be sure, Lucara has seen other benefits from the stone, said independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky.

“There’s the value of a particular diamond, but then there’s also a story behind the second-largest rough diamond ever recovered in modern time,” he said.

“Just from a publicity standpoint, nobody knew what Lucara Diamond was when they recovered that stone ... now they’re probably one of the most recognized names.”

Lamb, a former De Beers executive, says it’s unlikely Lucara can sell the stone for its desired price and polishing the Lesedi itself is risky.