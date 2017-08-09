Tennyson Center reacts to interim report of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis

Ned Breslin is the CEO of the Tennyson Center for Children, and Don Maestas is Tennyson’s Program Chief. The Tennyson Center for Children provides a wide range of services—including in-home support, day treatment and residential services for Colorado children ages five to 18.

These kids are survivors of severe abuse or neglect, or have significant mental health or developmental issues. Tennyson is often seen as a last resort for kids who have nowhere else to go. Where others turn away, Tennyson sees strength and the capacity for resilience. And it's been helping kids for more than 112 years.

I caught up with Ned and Don about their thoughts on how the draft interim report (PDF here) of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis should address the particular needs of children caught in this crisis.

CC: Ned, as someone on the front lines of this crisis, how did you feel about the draft interim report—particularly as it relates to addressing the needs of children?

NB: Kids are unfortunately an afterthought in the report, and have been slightly hidden overall in terms of this crisis. The report rightly focuses on a range of key interventions for adults and doctors. And interventions for adults are certainly needed to stem the crisis. But the children of addicted parents are barely considered—a simple bullet on page 9 of a 10-page report. Tennyson and other great service providers are being flooded by traumatized kids whose parents chose drugs over their welfare. We’re seeing kids that are massively underweight, that need to be detoxed because parents fed them drugs instead of meals, and that are wrestling with sexual trauma from being pimped for drugs.

Kids are being seriously harmed by this crisis, and they can’t be forgotten.

CC: As suggested in the report, updates to this draft are likely coming in Fall 2017. What would you like to see included?

NB: We would like to see a thoughtful strategy to help children crushed by this crisis. We need long-term solutions that do not simply meet the immediate needs. If we want to truly help children heal and break this cycle then we need to think about on-going support for the children that have been victimized by this crisis. A longer-term strategy would include a collective strategy that integrates therapy, social services, medical care and other community resources—including schools—to help kids safely and effectively navigate through their youth to adulthood.

CC: Don, the second bullet point of the report—the only area mentioning children—asks for a "more thorough examination" of the following issue:

"Evidence-based prevention programs for schools, and tools for teachers and parents to enhance youth knowledge of the dangers of drug use, as well as early intervention strategies for children with environmental and individual risk factors (trauma, foster care, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and developmental disorders)."

Let's dig into this. In the Commission's examination, what evidence-based programs and tools would you want to bring to their attention?

DM: There are lots of different evidence-based approaches to childhood healing, including Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavior Therapy (TFCBT) that Tennyson and others use to address trauma and foster healing. But TFCBT is one of many different evidence-based approaches.

Colorado for one is always looking for best practices that lead to lasting results. I think the challenge is really sustaining support over time and moving away from seeming quick fixes that actually do not address the challenges traumatized kids will face throughout adolescence. Too many mistakenly think that it’s cheaper if treatment and support are quicker. This is patently wrong; we all know that healing takes time and in fact could be less expensive if done thoughtfully over time rather than simply assuming a short intervention solves a kid’s problem.

The cost of short-term treatment is in many ways borne by society when kids become adults—hospitals, jails, suicide, under-employment. Think long-term!

CC: Moving to "early intervention strategies." What causes them to fail and are there any new models giving you hope that significant strides can be made in this regard?

DM: Current intervention strategies are premised on the belief that parents are struggling but healthy and can adapt as needed for the sake of their family and children. The opioid crisis turns this assumption on its head—parents are not healthy and kids are exposed to too many dangers without support.

Successful early intervention strategies recognize that the family is disintegrating and that different responses are needed for adults and kids. Safety has to be the first principle for all interventions, and this is partially why we are seeing such dramatic increases in kids being removed from unsafe families.

CC: Lastly, for Ned: People universally want to help children, but I've met so many people who weren't sure where to start and as a result never did start. For those whose time and finances are limited, how can they maximize their impact? What advice would you give to people wanting to help children heal from trauma?

NB: Kids need to understand that they are not responsible for the trauma they have experienced or for their parents’ addiction. Kids too often own that and it’s just not right.

What we need is more healthy adults leaning in to help kids—we need more foster parents, we need more mentors, and we need more community leaders to be at the forefront of this fight.

