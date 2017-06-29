‘Tenth Year in the Sun’ a Novel about Sisterhood by Former Diplomat

Raises funds for Malaria No More

Egypt, Colombia, and South Africa are just some of the countries that M.L. Wonder worked in as a diplomat in the US Foreign Services. Inspired by her travels, M.L’s debut novel Tenth Year in the Sun explores sisterhood and cross-cultural friendships. The book will help to raise funds for Malaria No More, a non-profit organization committed to ensuring that no child dies from a mosquito bite ever.

“I think it's refreshing to hear about how friends of different cultures can be united under a promise. It’s a great book for everybody – even if you're not an immigrant like me.”

According to M.L., the novel is timely because “Sisterhood is very important these days. Because many women are feeling under attack, women’s rights is at the forefront and from that is coming female empowerment. … I’m writing about how sisterhood is important to me. I’d always moved a lot, and in those places, I did not know anybody. I was separated from my family and my closest friends. At times, I felt disoriented and alone. My overseas friends – my women friends – became family. … They were my support group, my emotional strength, and my sisters when I didn't have anyone else. … There’s something about the power of women; when we come together to help nurture each other, it's a very powerful force.”

M.L. Wonder, author "Tenth Year in the Sun"

Tenth Year in the Sun weaves together the lives of four “soul sisters” from different cultures as the best friends journey into the fullness of womanhood and endeavor to honor their ten-year commitment to reunite in a foreign land. In the years following their impromptu vow, mysteries are revealed, secrets unravel, cultural treasures surface, and sweeping doubts arise.

This story is an engaging journey into the evolution of friendships, love, and self. Mix Americanah, Sex and the City, Waiting to Exhale, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants into an enthralling novel, and the result is Tenth Year in the Sun.

M.L. has collaborated with Malaria No More, to help advance its mission to end malaria within a generation. Since 2000, more than seven million lives have been saved and over one billion malaria cases averted. Yet, every two minutes a child still dies from malaria, despite the fact that we have the tools to end this devastating disease. A portion of book sales will be donated to the organization because malaria disproportionally affects pregnant women and children.

"As a first-time novelist, M.L. Wonder has created characters who will charm you, surprise you, and make you wish you were joining them for their long-awaited day in the sun.” – MJ Schwader, Author and Transformational Writing Coach

M.L. Wonder is a Ghanaian-born author and entrepreneur who currently lives in Austin, Texas. Her former career as a diplomat presented her unique experiences such as meeting two former presidents and first ladies at events surrounding Nelson Mandela’s memorial service. M.L.’s nearly ten years of federal service fulfilled her, and she credits her time overseas for illuminating her soul’s purpose and helping uncover her talent, creative writing.