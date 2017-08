Canale di Tenno

Located in the city of Trentino, Canale di Tenno has origins dating back to 1211. It is notable for its architecture, characteristic of the Middle Ages: barrel vaults, underpasses and galleries, all of which have darkened over time. Some houses are decorated with (mostly modern) frescoes, the most exquisite of which are the work of the painter Gianni Longinotti.