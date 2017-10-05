Terrelle Pryor Says He Flipped Off Fan After Being Called The N-Word

Terrelle Pryor wants the finger-pointing to stop.

The Washington wide receiver said a video posted to TMZ, which shows Pryor flipping off a fan in Kansas City on Monday night and shouting “Fuck you,” only tells half the story.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Pryor said he was called the n-word several times during his team’s loss to the Chiefs, which he said is “the exact reason why guys are kneeling during the anthem” ― a reference to the ongoing efforts among many athletes to protest police brutality and systemic racism and assert their freedom of speech.

Pryor said that when another fan hurled the slur as he departed the field through the tunnel, that set him off.

Here’s a screenshot of the entry, courtesy of For The Win:

