Terrorist is a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians. In the wake of another mass shooting, the world terrorist was not used to describe the shooter who caused a great deal of destruction with use of unlawful violence. The shooter in Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas, Stephen Craig Paddock shot and killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others. By textbook definition and even in the state law he should be classified as a terrorist. Nevada State’s law defines terrorism as “any act that involves the use or attempted use of sabotage, coercion or violence which is intended to cause great bodily harm or death to the general population”. Why has the major multimedia networks who reports these events not used the correct adjective to describe what Paddock really is?

We have a double standard in the United States when it comes to talking about terrorism. The label is reserved almost exclusively for when we’re talking about Muslims. If mass shooters identified as Muslim, it would quickly become terrorism and catalyze defense and security expenditures. If the same amount of people died at the hands of black men, he would be labeled as a thug, the actions from police and the brutal actions they have been doing lately would be used as an excuse. Since 1982, mass shootings in the United States have been committed by white men who are often labeled "lone wolves" or "psychologically impaired."

The term "lone wolf" was popularized by white supremacists Alex Curtis and Tom Metzger in the 1990s. Since then the term "lone wolf" is used by US law enforcement agencies and the media to refer to individuals undertaking violent acts of terrorism outside a command structure. With the help of major multimedia networks it doesn’t have the same negative connotation that terrorist does. Mass shootings are a violent epidemic that have been met with extreme passiveness and needs to come to an end. White people are less frequently charged with terrorism than Muslims in the United States. The reason this is, lies with the fact that federal law does define domestic terrorism but it does not codify domestic terrorism as a federal crime. Gun laws continue to stand strong in the United States due to the Second Amendment. In the United States more people, by orders of magnitude, are killed by gun violence than terrorism carried out in the name of Islam. In 2017 alone, there have been 273 mass shootings, about one a day, and 11,671 deaths due to gun violence.