Test Drive Results BMW i3 Electric Car with Range Extender (REx)

The last time I Test Drive the BMW i3 electric was in 2015. Actually, it was Syperbowl weekend; when they launched the car with Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric in the commercial trying to show how iconic this vehicle Is compared to when they walked about the internet when they both Forster the Today Show.

To prove it, here's a copy of the page on Instagram. It was funny because the day we got the car it was no snow, then you see this which was the day after the Super Bowl.

Now there were a few cool things about the car and some things (back then) which were difficult ONLY because it was a demo car. So back then I was not able to re charge the battery but could refuel. So I said ok Because I believe I was able to recharge off the fuel. It was loud and noisy one stroke powering the electric motor. It was winter too so I'll give it that but here's the trick. It was roomy and spacious and comfortable in the middle of winter in New York. So back then even though the EV range was limited, the whole car once in people's hands would able to recharge and fast charge etc.

Speed up now to 2017 in late July to August and here the newer version with that 94Ah which are amp hours and a Range Extender Package too. The range extended is a gas component that is connected to a 1hp motor that powers the electric motor; that e motor powers the entire car. So while things look the same on the outside, it's not the same car from 2015. Things have changed besides the years since I've tested the car last.

Also so everywhere is aware the batteries are at the bottom of the car which makes this electric vehicle hug the ground and also went from 0 to 60 mph in around 6.5 seconds. The EPA estimates a battery-only range of 81 miles yet folks we got ranges closer to 125 to 150 so again I don't know what the EPA is talking about!.

To start, let's show you the beautiful inside here with the doors of steel should I say carbon fiber. Those lines in the door area are all carbon fibers. They are very light but don't try to punch it because you'll break your fingers. Carbon fibers are extremely strong and further ensure safety with fuel economy. There are carbon fibers everywhere in this car where steel or aluminum might have been. Without a doubt a much safer and better choice.

The interior is a whole other experience in this car. As US News and World Reports, he i3 has seats for four, and there's plenty of space no matter which seat you choose. The front seats are comfortable and mounted high in the cabin, giving those in the front a commanding view of the road ahead. The back seats have sufficient head- and legroom, but getting into them is complicated by the i3's suicide-style rear doors. You must first open the front door before you can open the back door. The i3's floor is fairly high off the ground, making it a bit tricky for children or passengers with mobility issues to climb in.

Also the cabin “combines eco-friendliness with a futuristic design that matches the EV's state-of-the-art powertrain. The cabin has smart styling that's fitted with green materials like recycled cloth and responsibly forested wood trims. Most of the cabin feels high-end, but depending on your tastes, you may find that some of the recycled materials feel more low-rent than the trim pieces used in other German-badged vehicles.”

As BMW stated:

Manufactured in BMW's most sustainable auto plant, the BMW i3 production process uses 50% less energy and 70% less water — and that's just the beginning. The interior uses cutting-edge architecture and over 25% of renewable and recycled materials. Up to four passengers can enjoy its spaciousness—equivalent to the BMW 3 Series. Plus, the LifeDrive architecture allows for the B-pillar and center console to be removed, creating even more openness.

Now what's wrong with the car?

Cost. It doesn't compare with the competition. Even some Plugin hybrids it doesn't compare to. So if you want the spacious foreign electric car this is for you. Yet if you don't want to pay a premium there are other options and you probably are headed in that general direction. However, $369 a month for a lease wouldn't be so bad I guess.

Other cool Features

The BMW i3 uses the BMW eDrive rear-wheel drive powertrain previously found on the BMW ActiveE. eDrive offers driving dynamics. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission, allowing the BMW i3 to accelerate with an uninterrupted flow of power up to its top speed.

Its small size had an amazing turning radius in the City of NY making parking in tight spaces much easier. Its sharp turning radius and nimble handling are the perfect match for city driving. In the front, the Slide Through Experience allows the driver to slide through the car and exit on the passenger side, to avoid exiting into a busy city street. This is made possible because of the absence of the transmission tunnel. The coach doors make getting into and out of the car much more practical by eliminating the B pillar and creating one large opening to enter and exit.