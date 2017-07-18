Test Drive Results Kia Optima Plugin Hybrid Electric Car

Prior to getting the 2017 Kia Optima Plugin hybrid electric car I had to remember back when was the last time I tested the Optima hybrid electric car review I did in 2014 for a 2014 car. That means it's been a while since anything new has come out of them. Well, this car does do everything the hybrid did and then some!!

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid features systems made to save energy and stretch your fuel even farther. The engine and battery are re-engineered to help enhance fuel economy, and the active air flap provides clean airflow that cuts down on drag. From design to drivetrain, the Optima Plug-In Hybrid is confidence on all roads.

Ironically, Kia mentions the same point about the hybrid:

At the foundation of Kia’s EV and Hybrid lineup is the Optima Hybrid. Sleek, smartly packaged, and now updated to be more fuel efficient than ever before. And with the same Parallel Hybrid System as the Plug-In, the 2017 Optima Hybrid offers a fun driving experience that sets it apart from other hybrids.

One of the reasons I wanted to compare the hybrid MPG and the hybrid MPG on the Plugin hybrid. Sometimes I've noticed telling them apart besides the all electric range is how well it can hold that electric mode. The Prius Prime can hold a charge pretty darn good. So can the 2017 Kia Optima Plugin? Well this is an impressive beast. It starts with the conservative 29 miles all electric until you actually use the car! It easily got 35 miles all electric in ECO mode and toward certain times got close to 40 miles all electric in ECO mode. People ask how could that be? An electric car loves slow traffic In part due to regenerative braking. Yet this drive system was strong and got 40 miles once in all electric mode while in stop and go traffic. Just reporting the truth folks! Nothing more!

As I wrote back in 2014 of the hybrid version:

This plugin hybrid electric car is less expensive, sturdy and a luxurious version of the 2014 Kia Optima hybrid electric car. The car tested an average 35-40 miles per gallon and at certain times got 50 miles per gallon. Yet, Kia does report the same relative MPG of around 40 miles yet in ECO mode expect around 50. Point being, the last time I reported about this car regarding the hybrid is about the same for the 2017 version. No efficiency or other breakthroughs per se. So I was somewhat excited to see what the electric pack would do with it reporting 29 miles all electric on the sticker and website. Meaning in ECO mode it was doing to give me more range. It did. Can you say close to 40 miles all electric in ECO mode in traffic!! Yes!

It also has a great Harman Kardon sound system and totally connected with my iPhone. As Kia added:

Intuitive technologies make it easy to stay connected. Kia’s free UVO eco App lets you check charging status, schedule charge times, and even lock or unlock your doors—all from the comfort of your couch. And when you’re in your Optima Plug-In Hybrid, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ allow you to access your compatible smartphone features right from your Kia’s touch-screen display.

I was able to simply plug in my iPhone and got immediate access to my phone features. “Whether you’re sending a text or talking to Siri®, Apple CarPlay™ is the smarter way to use your phone in the car.”