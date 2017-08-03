WASHINGTON ― John Kelly, the new White House chief of staff, doesn’t often talk about what he believes.

Even people who have worked with the retired Marine general for years — people who like and respect him — say they know little about his politics. What they do know is that Kelly follows orders, and that he’s demonstrated a particular zeal for defending and aggressively executing some of President Donald Trump’s most extreme policies.

Ultimately, these people say, Kelly’s personal beliefs don’t matter. In his new job, Kelly may succeed in stabilizing and professionalizing Trump’s team. But there’s no reason to believe he will change the president’s views.

If anyone can bring order to Trump’s White House, it’s Kelly, according to a former Democratic Capitol Hill staffer who worked with and likes him. But the “positive qualities that I’ve seen in him and experienced in him also sort of make me fearful,” the ex-staffer said. “I’m worried … he could just become a ‘yes man’ and create this well-oiled machine that functions effectively — or as effectively as possible — around Trump’s incompetence and erraticness.”

Kelly knows his role and that it’s not to tell the commander-in-chief what to do, said Evelyn Farkas, the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia in the Barack Obama administration.

“Kelly’s a very solid, level-headed, mature professional, so temperamentally he’s very much, from what I can tell, the opposite of the president,” Farkas said. “He feels his policy views are not the issue, it’s not about what he thinks the policy should be. He does really see himself as the executor.”

Kelly, who grew up in a working-class Roman Catholic family in Boston, spent more than four decades years rising through the Marine Corps ranks before retiring last year as a four-star general. He completed multiple tours in Iraq and developed close ties on Capitol Hill when he was the Marines’ congressional liaison. In his final years in the military, he headed U.S. Southern Command, overseeing operations in Latin America and Guantanamo Bay.

Like most military brass, the 67-year-old Kelly has kept his policy preferences to himself. With a reputation as a smart and thoughtful leader, he has the rare distinction of attracting praise from both sides of the political aisle. Some who have worked closely with him sense that he has hawkish foreign policy views and leans conservative, but say he was always mindful to represent the positions of his superiors.

Trump’s critics were initially relieved when the president tapped Kelly last year to head the Department of Homeland Security. When he retired, Kelly had warned other generals to stay away from the “cesspool of domestic politics,” but said he would be willing to work for either Trump or the Republican’s foe in the presidential race, Hillary Clinton.