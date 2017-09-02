Texas Man Returns To Flood-Hit Home, Finds Terrifying Intruder Inside

Brian Foster found an unexpected intruder when he returned to his flood-hit Texas home on Friday.

While surveying the flood damage that Hurricane Harvey had caused to his property in Humble, he spotted a 9-foot-long alligator hiding underneath his dining room table, reports KTRK.

Constable Deputies met by alligator in a flooded home near Lake Houston. He will be delivered back into this natural habitat soon. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/y0E0sfB6at — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) September 1, 2017

Foster summoned police officers and wildlife officials to help remove the animal from his house, which is near Lake Houston.

They trapped the reptile, taped its snout shut and bundled it into the back of pickup truck.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office revealed on Twitter that it would be “delivered back into his natural habitat soon.”

9 foot #gator pulled from home in Humble. Be careful when returning to flooded homes. There may be unwanted visitors. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/1X5ZGxz57w — Chris Nocera (@13ProducerChris) September 1, 2017

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials warned on Tuesday that alligators may be found in “areas where they aren’t normally observed” following the storm.

“Alligators are wary of people but keep your distance,” the service added. “Never approach, harass or feed an alligator. When water levels recede, the alligator will likely disappear as well.”