Texas A&M to Work with North Korean University on Agricultural Production

By Xiaoyi Wang, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a graduate student at Georgetown University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on March 7, 2017.

On January 30, 2017, Texas A&M University established an educational partnership with a North Korean counterpart — Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST). Officials from PUST reached out to Texas A&M to request help increasing North Korea’s agricultural production. PUST is the only private university in North Korea, and is mainly funded by American evangelical Christians.

Agricultural economics professor Edwin Price, leader of the Texas A&M team, emphasized that this cooperation focuses on humanitarian aid, not politics. Though there is no formal contract now, Price said that his University would send guest teachers in agriculture, provide teaching materials, and improve curriculum settings. This collaboration focuses on agricultural production, science, and technology, instead of policy.

The relationship between Texas A&M University and PUST can be traced back to 2011 when a student of Price invited him to travel to North Korea. After his visit, Price stayed in contact with PUST.